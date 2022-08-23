The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 25-31

The Jersey Tenors Part II, pictured, are Michael Pilato, Vaden Thurgood, Brian Noonan, and Brandon Lambert. (Courtesy photo by Florida Studio Theatre.)

Thursday

The Jersey Tenors Part II

9 p.m. at FST's Goldstein Cabaret, 1239 Palm Ave.

$37.50

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

They're a tough ticket. But they're staying longer due to popular demand. The Jersey Tenors Part II have taken Florida Studio Theatre by storm, and they'll keep crooning through September 18. They'll sing opera classics mashed up with rock staples, and since they're from New Jersey, you can count on a little Bon Jovi.

Al Ernst

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com

He may have made you laugh at sea or on your couch. Al Ernst's bio boasts that he has been named the Carnival Cruise Lines "Entertainer of the Year," and he's toured the country for 15 years. Ernst prides himself on being a clean comic, and he pledges to make you laugh without excessive use of profanity.

'Metadata: Rethinking Photography from the 21st Century'

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with Museum Admission

Visit Ringling.org.

It's your last chance to see this photography exhibit, which opened up in March and will close down on Aug. 28. The exhibit features works from international photographers over the last decade, and it seeks to better understand the information behind indelible images.

Friday

'Music’s Masterpieces'

6 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$5, registration required

Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Documentarian and Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw will bring you the stories behind some of classical music's most famous compositions and composers. Warshaw has sought to breathe new life into the legends of operatic creators like Wagner, Schoenberg, Berg, Bach and Mahler, and he'll share excerpts from his films as part of his Hermitage lecture.

Vinay Desai with Shankh Lahiri

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$20 members, $22 non-members, $10 students

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville

Sure, you've heard of the sitar. But what do you know about the santoor? This 100-stringed instrument has its origins in the valleys of Kashmir, and Vinay Desai will explore its sounds as part of this performance. The sounds of the santoor will be supplemented by the tabla, a pair of drums that have served as the principal percussion in Hindustani classical music for hundreds of years.

Textile artist Katrina Coombs stands in front of her 'Gathering' piece. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

Saturday

Katrina Coombs: 'I M(O)ther'

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

Free with museum admission

Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org.

Katrina Coombs doesn't just want you to appreciate her art and handiwork. She wants you to think about the role of women in traditional and contemporary society. This Jamaica-based fiber artist wove by hand many of the pieces in this Sarasota Art Museum exhibit and she's managed to distill her experience as a woman in the modern world in terms both spiritual and sensual.

Rum Tasting & Tour

1 p.m. at Siesta Key Rum, 2212 Industrial Blvd.

Free

Call 388-1234.

The St. Armands Key Lutheran Church will toast the end of summer, and the public is invited to sip along with them.

'We're Doomed'

7:30 p.m. at FST's Bowne's Lab, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

You get to choose your own disaster, and the talented practitioners of Florida Studio Theatre's improv troupe will live it out for you. "We're Doomed" is an improvised disaster movie that starts out with the audience choosing a suitable title. The cast will take whatever you throw at them and they'll find a way to make it funny, and they'll do it in a way that makes you appreciate the many shapes a disaster movie has taken over the last few decades.

Sunday

Featured Artist for August: Larry Paul

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Island Gallery West, 5368 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

Free with museum admission

Visit IslandGalleryWest.com.

Island Gallery West is preparing for a changing of the art. This is the final week to take in the work of painter Larry Paul, who celebrates the bright vistas of life on Anna Maria Island. Shirley Rush Dean will be the gallery's featured artist for September, and the walls will undergo a transformation to make room for her work.

Robert Walker's "Montreal Botanique #43. (Photo courtesy of the artist.)

'Flora imaginaria'

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

Free with museum admission

Visit Selby.org.

We've all done it. You see a beautiful flower bursting with color and beauty and you feel like you need to take a photo of it. But what you might not realize is that instinct has existed as long as the field of photography. William A. Ewing literally wrote the book on the history of flowers in photography, and he's come back decades later to re-assess the field since he studied it. You'll see work from international artists of great renown produced through many different methods, and you'll see them both inside and outside. The exhibit runs through Sept. 25.

Yoga in the Park

5 p.m. in St. Armands Circle Park, 1 St. Armands Circle

Free

Visit StArmandsCircleAssoc.com.

Outdoor yoga class led by Liana Sheintal Bryant. The St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District is offering the class for free, but bring a mat, water and towel.

Tuesday

Quick and Easy Because You're Busy

6 p.m. at Publix Aprons Cooking School, 2875 University Parkway

$55

Visit ApronsCookingSchool.Publix.com.

This hands-on cooking class is dedicated to the people who don't think they have the time to make something delicious. The chefs at Publix Aprons Cooking School will show you how you can make things like a simple beef stroganoff, smoky sausage and cheesy vegetable skillet bake, a crunchy chicken salad and a shredded pork, corn and garlic potato bowl. Bring your best attitude and your appetite, because you'll be not just cooking but eating.

Open Bar Comedy

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com

Comedians Kris Shaw, Miguel Colon and Sal Demilio won't just be speaking to the McCurdy's Comedy crowd; they'll be speaking to posterity. These shows are being recorded for OpenBarComedy.com and will be released later this year on a variety of platforms.