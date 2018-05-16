The Beaches Residences condo tops weekly sales at $5 million

A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Betty Barrett sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Christopher and Jane Tutoki, of Sarasota, for $5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.85 million in 2005.

Queens Harbour

Marcia Taub, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3574 Fair Oaks Way to William and Linda Mitchell, of Greensboro, N.C., for $2.3 million. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,096,200 in 1996.

Sleepy Lagoon

John and Dawn McDonough, of Tampa, sold their home at 6603 Gulfside Road to Colin Close, of Los Angeles, for $2,217,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2009.

Bird Key

Brett Fahning, of Crescent City, Calif., and Todd Fahning, of Sparta, Wis., sold their home at 382 Bobwhite Drive to Randall Kent, of Kaiser, Mo., for $1,625,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 1988.

Bay Isles

Michael McNally and James McNally, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 521 Harbor Gate Way to Ross and Karli Freeman, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 1994.

David and Camille Weiser, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3590 Bayou Circle to Barbara DeHart, of Longboat Key, for $835,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 1989.

Fairway Bay

Susan and Robert Tobin, trustees, sold the Unit 525 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Carl Arentzen and Kathleen Kojis, of Springfield, Ill., for $1.2 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2015.

Richard and Patricia Wagner and Frank and Yaneidy Swanson, of Osprey, sold their Unit 317 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Linda Musekamp, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $435,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2015.

Longboat Key Towers

Roland Levy, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit N-901 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Anthony Esposito, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 1987.

The Pierre

Romolo and Maria Rocca, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit PH-2 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Patrick and Jill Perin, of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., for $1.05 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2002.

Grand Bay

Diane and Kenneth Richter sold their Unit 282 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Paul Pike and Linda Pike, trustees, of Belmont, Mass., for $1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $880,000 in 2011.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Vincent and Lisa Macciocchi, of W. Chester, Ohio, sold their Unit PH-2 condominium at 4215 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott and Sherri French, of White Lake, Mich., for $975,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $812,500 in 2015.

Corey’s Landing

Irwin Kaplan and Patricia Gilman Kaplan, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3535 Mistletoe Lane to William and Margaret Urban, of Longboat Key, for $955,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,167 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2000.

John Ringling Estates

Tommy Vayias, of Holmes Beach, sold his home at 216 Van Buren Place to 216 Van Buren LLC for $950,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,576 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Robert Zimmer sold his home at 744 Tyler Drive to Benjamin and Lauren Langis, of Boston, for $785,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2016.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Lieberman Holdings LLC sold the Unit A-103 condominium at 575 Sanctuary Drive to Loyola Heights LLC for $775,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Sea Gate Club

William and Karen Nuckols sold their Unit 3B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Jill Holtz, of Reedsburg, Wis., for $775,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2010.

Harbour Oaks II

Douglas Stone and Kathy Levitt, trustees, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., sold the home at 2347 Harbour Oaks Drive to Janice Menker and Sidney Wright, of Longboat Key, for $610,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 1986.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Loretta Kerman, trustee, of Augusta, Mich., sold the Unit 602 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Nancy Douglas, of Charleston, W.Va., for $610,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $805,000 in 2005.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Don and June King and Kevin and Joan Salwen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 820 condominium at 820 Bayport Way to Judith Arum, trustee, of Tarrytown, N.Y., for $555,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2006.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Terrence O’Malley and Barbara Wilson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1202 condominium at 2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Marianne Howard, of Standish, Maine, for $542,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2000.

Lido Regency

Sanford Rederer, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6-E condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David and Linda Heller, of Amityville, N.Y., for $515,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $760,000 in 2005.

Jack and Mary Dasilva, trustees, of Amityville, N.Y., sold the Unit 5-B condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Robyn Ross, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $425,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1998.

The Beaches of Longboat Key – South

Roberta Bevilacqua, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Claudia Vanuno, of Winter Park, for $502,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2013.

Kingston Arms

Jeffrey Heath, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 8A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Washington8A LLC for $455,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,500 in 2012.

Key Towers South

Stephen Smith and Lily Kornik, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 2E condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Cynthia and Mario D’Ovidio, of Cornelius, N.C., for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Windward Bay

Horatio and Adriana Hoggard sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Mary Guy, of Whitefish, Wis., for $410,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Virginia Williams, of Ft. Lee, N.J., sold her Unit 204 condominium at 4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Valerie and Joseph Hale, of Longboat Key, for $317,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1998.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Joseph Fortenberry, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 211 condominium at 615 Dream Island Road to John and Kimberly Bard, of Dade City, for $380,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1996.

Seaplace

Heidi Gallivan, of Methuen, Mass., sold the Unit G8-304-C condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher Ziluca, of Wilton, Conn., for $365,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $59,000 in 1979.

Sands Point

Nike Whitcomb McKechnie, of Chicago, sold her Unit 302 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Benjamin Steiner and Linda Li, of New York City, for $325,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1979.