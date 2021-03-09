Thanks, employees

From the courts of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center to the desks of Town Hall, every town employee got a special shoutout on March 5, also known as Employee Appreciation Day.

Every first Friday in March since 1995 has been set aside for appreciating employees, and the town of Longboat Key has celebrated the occasion for the last several years. The town's social media manager compiles a collage of closeups for Twitter and Instagram to shine a spotlight on its smiling employees.