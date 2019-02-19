Thank you for your service

On Feb. 19, 1945, the Battle of Iwo Jima began on a desolate island in the Pacific, about 700 miles south of Tokyo. Two Longboat Key residents, Harold Ronson and Milton Harr, were there. So, on Tuesday, Michael Garey of The Lazy Lobster, treated the veterans to lunch at his restaurant. Garey announced to the other dining guests that Harr and Ronson were Iwo Jima veterans, and they received a round of applause. Harr was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945, and Ronson was in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.