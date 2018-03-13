Terry Bradshaw promotes Heritage Harbour golf club

Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw on March 11 helped usher in a new era for the Stoneybrook Golf Club at Heritage Harbour.

Terry Bradshaw came to visit his relatives — brother Gary Bradshaw and nephews Chris and Jeff Bradshaw— who became owners of the club in February. Terry Bradshaw played golf and the course and then came in to the clubhouse to celebrate an open house, where he shared about his family’s vision for the property and signed autographs.

About 500 people attended.

“It was a really really great day,” Chris Bradshaw said.