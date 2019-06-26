Tencon Beach condos undergoing renovations

The Tencon Beach condominium community on Longboat Key is getting an upgrade.

At 1511 Gulf of Mexico Drive, south of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort property, the Tencon Beach condo development was built in 1978. It is undergoing renovation conducted by J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp.

Keeping up with demand for high-quality amenities, the exterior project will cost $1.1 million-plus and comprise a 950-square-foot pool, a spa, areas for eating and socializing, an outdoor kitchen, two fire pits, a pavilion, an archway, a new entryway and a tennis court. The renovation will also include a new four-foot fence, additional landscaping and lighting.

Drawings courtesy of J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. and DWY Landscape Architects.

The renovation is expected to be finished this summer, per J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. and DWY Landscape Architects.

DWY Landscape Architects is leading the refurbishing of the grounds.

Recently, J.E. Charlotte Construction worked on comparable projects at the Lakewood Ranch Country Club East and The Players Club.

Last year, the Observer reported a number of condominium buildings constructed before the 21st century that underwent some form of renovations: the Bayport Beach and Tennis Club, the Villa Di Lancia condos, the Sea Place Association, the Aquarius Club and The Resort at Longboat Key. The Sanctuary recently completed a $1.13 million project to repave its driveways and parking areas with new pavers.