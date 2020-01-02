 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 2 hours ago

Temple Sinai installs new rabbi

Rabbi Samantha Kahn was formally installed as Temple Sinai's new rabbi on Dec. 6.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Temple Sinai celebrated the official installation of Rabbi Samantha Kahn on Dec. 6. The ceremony invited Kahn’s mentor Rabbi Laura Geller, Emerita Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, to install her as close to 400 people watched.

Since joining the temple in July, Kahn has met with over 350 congregants of Temple Sinai. Kahn said her favorite part of her job is to be in awe that she gets to be a part of people’s lives every day.

 

