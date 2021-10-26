Temple Emanu-El mixes costumes and ceremony at HavdalahWeen

Temple Emanu-El mixed ceremony with costumed fun at its annual HavadalahWeen party on Oct. 23.

The Halloween party celebrated the musical Havdalah ceremony, the separation of the Sabbath with the week ahead— all with a colorful spin, of course. Families dressed their children up as firefighters, Disney characters and even Transformers for a day of activities that included crafts, treats, and ghost stories that weren't too scary for the young ones.

A notable feature was the HavDalah photo corner, where kids and families posed in the middle of a wreath celebrating the joyous holiday.