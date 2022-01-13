Taylor Brooke Evans and Alain-Alexandre Vinson Laurent Grangé

Engagement Announcement

The engagement of Taylor Brooke Evans and Alain-Alexandre Vinson Laurent Grangé is being announced by the couples’ parents, Kristin Fourie & Kevin Evans of Sarasota, Florida and Alain & Angela Grange, of Orlando Florida. Alain and Taylor met on their first day of college and became fast friends. Throughout their college years, they were always there to support each other. After almost 3 years of friendship, they finally realized what everyone else already knew - they were meant for each other! On March 9th, 2014, Alain and Taylor became a couple and haven’t looked back since. Taylor & Alain graduated from The Ringling College Of Art & Design in 2015, with degrees in Fine Art & Photography and Film, respectively. The couple will be married on February 6th, 2022, at the Powell Crosley Estate.

CEREMONY:

Sunday, February 6

Powell Crosley Estate