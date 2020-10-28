Tasty appreciation in Lakewood Ranch

Brian and Dominic Caporaso. Courtesy photo.

Tasty appreciation

Firefighters at East Manatee Fire Rescue Station 6 and Station 1 in Lakewood Ranch weren't going hungry after Summerfield's Brian Caporaso and his 13-year-old son Dominic made baked ziti and garlic bread for each firefighter.

As a Boy Scout, Dominic Caporaso must complete community service hours, so the Caporasos thought delivering food to local first responders would be an excellent way to show appreciation while getting service hours.

"I just want to instill in my son and his fellow scouts that these men and women deserve respect," Brian Caporaso said. "These men and women put their lives on the line every day."

Music at the polls

Many who cast ballots at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall Oct. 23 were entertained by Dylan Jacobson sing folksy tunes while playing

Dylan Jacobson. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

guitar across the street.

Jacobson, who said he is broke because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has played his music at numerous places around town and across the country in recent months. After voting, he decided to set up shop near the polling place. He enjoys playing for people of all political affiliations.

"I'm glad everyone's not a robot," Jacobson said. "I'm glad everyone's got a different opinion."