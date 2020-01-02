T.Georgiano's donates 300 pairs of shoes

T. Georgiano’s Boutique embraced the season of giving by donating 300 pairs of designer shoes to the Newtown nonprofit Second Chance Last Opportunity on Dec. 12.

Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart, owner of T. Georgiano’s, said she wanted to give back to the members of the Sarasota community who need it the most. The shoes will be handed out at to pre-registered women at Second Chance Last Opportunity’s Hope for the Holiday program on Dec. 21.

Sharoubim-Stewart said she hopes that the shoes will help the women feel confident.

April Glasco, founder of Second Chance, said the donation will give the women “know that there’s a a path they can walk into a better life.”