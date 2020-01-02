 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Sarasota Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 1 hour ago

T.Georgiano's donates 300 pairs of shoes

Share
T.Georgiano's donated 300 pairs of shoes to Second Chance Last Opportunity on Dec. 12.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

T. Georgiano’s Boutique embraced the season of giving by donating 300 pairs of designer shoes to the Newtown nonprofit Second Chance Last Opportunity on Dec. 12.

Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart, owner of T. Georgiano’s, said she wanted to give back to the members of the Sarasota community who need it the most. The shoes will be handed out at to pre-registered women at Second Chance Last Opportunity’s Hope for the Holiday program on Dec. 21.

Sharoubim-Stewart said she hopes that the shoes will help the women feel confident.

April Glasco, founder of Second Chance, said the donation will give the women “know that there’s a a path they can walk into a better life.”

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement