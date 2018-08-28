 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 10 hours ago

Surprise wedding bells

Dan Snyder and Tom Breit tied the knot in a pop-up wedding ceremony Aug. 25.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Armands Key residents Dan Snyder and Tom Breit tied the knot Aug. 25 in a pop-up wedding ceremony. Their home was filled with 35-40 friends who were there to celebrate Snyder’s 75th birthday, but during the party, they interrupted the festivities to get married. The surprise ceremony was officiated by their best friend, Michael Ramah. Beneva Fruitville provided entertainment and served as flower girl, the couple joked. The two were introduced by a mutual friend 40 years ago.

