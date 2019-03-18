Suncoast Surfrider Foundation to host beach cleanup

Spring break is upon the barrier islands, which means there is a bit more trash on the sand than normal.

To combat the trash that is littering the north end of Longboat Key Beach, Suncoast Surfrider Foundation and Suncoast Rise Above Plastics Coalition are holding a beach clean up.

The public is invited to volunteer from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Volunteers will meet at 100 N. Shore Road.

For any volunteers that might need accommodations, such as ADA access, transportation, interpreters or child care, they should email [email protected]. No accommodation guarantees can be made, but volunteers are still encouraged to reach out.

The Suncoast Surfrider Foundation focuses on protecting and preserving oceans and beaches. They work to make beaches accessible, keep the water clean, protect the ocean, preserve the coasts and keep plastic from polluting waterways, the organization's website said.

The Suncoast Rise Above Plastic Coalition is made of 17 organization who have a mission to make debris in coastal and marine environments nonexistent. They work toward this goal through research, education and engaging citizens, community leaders and local business their website said.