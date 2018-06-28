+ Summer safari

Courtesy photo.

East County wildlife rescuer Justin Matthews, of Justin Matthews Wildlife Rescue, aided The Learning Experience in its summertime learning quest. The preschool is having its Summer Safari-themed summer camp, and Matthews brought a snake, an alligator, an iguana and three owls now used for education.

Three-year-old Michael Hannigan decided he wanted a new pet.

“I want to keep it,” he said, as he held a baby gator.

+Painting for the birds

University Park 8-year-old Jasmine Bragg fanned her watercolor painting to expedite the drying process

Jasmine Bragg. Photo by Amelia Hanks.

during art camp at Let's Create Art in Lakewood Ranch.

"I like painting landscapes and nature," Bragg said. "But I have never used salt to paint before."

The art camp ran from June 25 to June 29. Bragg learned how to use salt to distort colors and to provide an interesting background.