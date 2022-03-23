Summer Fun Guide 2022: Sports

Bradenton Country Club Youth Tennis Camp

4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

Details: This is a junior tennis camp with an emphasis on tennis strokes and games. Swimming and lunch is included. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June and July Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 for members, $250 for nonmembers Ages: 6-15 Contact: 920-6805 or Jack Steyn, [email protected]

Bradenton High School

6546 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

Basketball Camp

Details: Campers will learn the fundamentals of basketball. Camp dates: Week in June Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: Entering Grades 3-8 Contact: 751-8230

Volleyball Camp

Details: Campers will learn the fundamentals of volleyball. Camp dates: Week in June and July Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: Entering Grades 3-8 Contact: 751-8230

Cardinal Mooney High School

4171 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Boys Basketball Camp

Details: Participants will learn and work on fundamental basketball drills and skills. The camp is taught by Mooney coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-30 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Entering grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917 or CMHS-Sarasota.org/Athletics

Cheer Camp

Details: Campers will learn cheers, dances, tumbling techniques and stunting. The camp is taught by Mooney coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-8 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917 or CMHS-Sarasota.org/Athletics

Football Camp

Details: Participants will learn and work on fundamental football drills and skills. The camp is taught by Mooney coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-9 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917 or CMHS-Sarasota.org/Athletics

Girls Basketball Camp

Details: Participants will learn and work on fundamental basketball drills and skills, plus play five-on-five games. The camp is taught by Mooney coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-23 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917 or CMHS-Sarasota.org/Athletics

Boys Soccer Camp

Details: Participants will learn and work on fundamental soccer drills and skills. The camp is taught by Mooney’s boys soccer coach Juan Osorio. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917

Volleyball Camp

Details: Participants will learn and work on fundamental volleyball drills and skills. The camp is taught by Mooney Head Coach Chad Davis. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 11-14 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 3-8 Contact: 371-4917 or CMHS-Sarasota.org/Athletics

Celsius Tennis Academy

Bath & Racquet Fitness Club, 2170 Robinhood St., Sarasota

Details: Program is designed for tournament-level players with a long-term commitment to the sport, at either the 90-degree level (ages 7-16) or 180-degree level (ages 10-21). Camp dates: June 14-Aug. 14 Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: 7-21 Contact: Director Cary Cohenour at 737-2635 or [email protected]

Core SRQ Swim Camp

Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch, 8301 Potter Park Drive, Sarasota; Frank G. Berlin Sr. Branch, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota

Details: Campers will learn the fundamentals of swimming. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-July 1 and July 11-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $145 for members, $175 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades K-8 Contact: 955-8194

i9 Sports Multisport Camps

St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 11315 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

Details: The multisports camps are designed to expose children to the fun and fundamentals of various team sports. The camp will focus on flag football, soccer, baseball and volleyball. Each of these sports will have instruction led by coaches with college or higher levels of experience. Kickball and team building and leadership games are included. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-July 29 Registration: By May 1 for the first three sessions; by June 1 for the final three sessions Tuition: $180 per week if registered by May 1 (June 1 for final three sessions); $200 if registered by June 1 (July 1 for final three sessions) Ages: Grades K-7 Contact: Larry Jackson, 312-2400 or [email protected]

IMG Academy Summer Camps

5500 34th St. W., Bradenton

Details: IMG Academies offers a variety of camps in soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, lacrosse, performance and more. Camp dates: Various sessions run June 5-Aug. 20 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: 8-18 Contact: 833-979-0389 or IMGAcademy.com

Lakewood Ranch High School

5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

All-Sports Camp

Details: Learn the basics of various sports from Lakewood Ranch coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 1-8 Contact: 727-6100 or [email protected]

Basketball Camp

Details: Learn the basics of basketball from Lakewood Ranch coaches. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 for session one and $100 for session two Ages: Grades 6-9 Contact: 727-6100 or [email protected]

Cheer Camp

Details: Learn the basics of cheerleading from Lakewood Ranch coaches. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon July 18-21 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $100 Ages: 5 years-8th grade Contact: 727-6100 or [email protected]

Football Camp

Details: Learn the basics of football from Lakewood Ranch coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31-June 3 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: Grades 1-8 Contact: 727-6100 or [email protected]

Volleyball Camp

Details: Learn the basics of volleyball from Lakewood Ranch coaches. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-28 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $175 Ages: Grades 2-9 Contact: 727-6100 or [email protected]

Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club

7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Tennis and Sports Summer Camp

Details: Includes tennis, swimming, other group sports and arts and crafts activities. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $190 per week for members (or $60 per day), $225 per week for nonmembers (or $70 per day) Ages: 4-12 Contact: [email protected]

Summer Golf Camp

Details: PGA Golf instruction for kids including etiquette and rules of play. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: $25 Tuition: $275 per week for members, $325 per week for nonmembers Ages: 6-15 Contact: 907-4710 or [email protected]

Golf Academy Advanced Summer Golf Camp

Details: For kids who want to take their golf to the next level, this program includes instruction from senior instructors. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Tuition: $350 per week for members, $400 per week for nonmembers Ages: Up to 15 Contact: 907-4710 or [email protected]

Lakewood Ranch Chargers

Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Summer Soccer Camp

Details: Whether a beginner, intermediate or advanced player, camp staff will help improve each player’s skill level and enhance players’ understanding of the game through a variety of fun training and playing methods. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30-June 3, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 (includes a T-shirt) Ages: 5-14 Contact: ChargersSoccer.com/LWR or [email protected]

Competitive Players Camp

Details: This camp is only open to competitive players in the Chargers Soccer organization. Coaches will help these players dribbling, passing, shooting, defending, tackling, receiving and ball control among other skills. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $180 (includes a T-shirt) Ages: Call for information Contact: ChargersSoccer.com/LWR or [email protected]

Major Cheer Summer Jam

Tatum Ridge Elementary, 4100 N. Tatum Road, Sarasota

Details: Participants will learn cheers, dances, stunts and more. Camp dates: 9-11 a.m. June 6-9 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: Grades K-6 Contact: 914-1825 or MajorCheer.net

Manatee County YMCA

Bradenton Branch, 3805 59th St. W., Bradenton; Lakewood Ranch Branch, 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Aquatics Camp

Details: Campers spend at least two session blocks participating in a daily lesson, aquatic games and free swim. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6-July 29 (No camp July 5-8) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $169 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 6-12 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

Sports Camp

Details: Campers learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and basic fundamentals of sports while spending part of the day focused on stretching, warm-ups, skills and drills, educational games and scrimmages. The rest of the day will be spent doing arts and crafts, exploring nature and science and more. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5. (No camp July 5-8) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $149 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 5-12 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

Sports Half-Day Camp

Details: Campers will play basketball and soccer as well as dance, do martial arts and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-July 29 for ages 5-8, 1-4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5 for ages 9-12 (No camp July 5-8) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $90 for members, $135 for nonmembers Ages: 5-12 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

Nathan Benderson Park Summer Camps

5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota

Archery & Freshwater Fishing Camp

Details: Campers will gain experience to become independent, educated, safe archers, as well as learn the essentials of safe fishing, such as rod and reel assembly, types of knots, casting, bait and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-10 or July 11-15 Registration: NathanBendersonPark.org/camps Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-14 Contact: 358-7275, ext. 5812, [email protected] or NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps

Learn to Row Camp

Details: Participants will learn the fundamentals of rowing, including all safety skills. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20-24 Registration: NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-14 Contact: 358-7275, ext. 5812, [email protected] or NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps

Learn to Sail Camp

Details: Participants gain experience in nomenclautre, knots and safe practices while learning the foundations of sailing. Camp dates: 1-5 p.m. June 20-24 Registration: NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-14 Contact: 358-7275, ext. 5812, [email protected] or NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps

NBP Ultimate Camp

Details: This is a mix of all Benderson summer camps, combining archery and fishing in the mornings and water adventures in the afternoons. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-17, June 27-July 1 or July 25-29 Registration: NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-14 Contact: 358-7275, ext. 5812, [email protected] or NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps

Water Adventure Camp

Details: Participants will learn the basics of kayaking, paddleboarding, rowing, sailing and canoeing. Full and half-day sessions are available. Camp dates: May 31-June 3, July 5-8 or Aug. 1-5 Registration: NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-14 Contact: 358-7275, ext. 5812, [email protected] or NathanBendersonPark.org/Camps

Nike Basketball Camp – Bradenton Christian School

Bradenton Christian School, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton

Details: The Out-of-Door Academy Head Coach BJ Ivey and Bradenton Christian School Head Coach Scott Townsend will teach basketball fundamentals, position training, drills and scrimmages. The boys camp will hone overall skills while the girls camp will focus on shooting. Camp dates: Boys: 9 a.m. to noon June 20-23, Girls: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-23 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $185 Ages: Boys: 7-14; Girls: 11-18 Contact: 800-645-3226 or USSportsCamps.com

Nike Boys Basketball Camp – Cardinal Mooney High

Cardinal Mooney High, 4171 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Details: The Out-of-Door Academy Head Coach BJ Ivey and former pro basketball player Mark Wade will teach campers through daily emphasis on fundamentals, position training, drills and scrimmages. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $295 Ages: 10-17 Contact: 800-645-3226 or USSportsCamps.com

Nike Boys Basketball Camp – The Out-of-Door Academy

Out-of-Door Academy, 5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota

Details: The Out-of-Door Academy Head Coach BJ Ivey and former pro basketball player Mark Wade will teach campers through daily emphasis on fundamentals, position training, drills and scrimmages. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25-29 (9 a.m. to noon on the final day) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $185 for session one, $325 for session two Ages: 7-12 for session one, 10-17 for session two Contact: 800-645-3226 or USSportsCamps.com

Nike Boys Basketball Camp – Riverview High

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Details: Former pro basketball player Mark Wade will teach campers through daily emphasis on fundamentals, position training, drills and scrimmages. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: Call for information Contact: 800-645-3226

Nike Girls Basketball Camp – Sarasota High

Sarasota High School, 2155 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota

Details: The Out-of-Door Academy boys Head Coach BJ Ivey will teach campers the physical and mental skills necessary to becoming a complete player. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: Call for information Contact: 800-645-3226 or USSportsCamps.com

Parrish Elite Summer Camp

3412 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Details: Throughout various themed weeks, campers will enjoy games, crafts, stunting, tumbling and more. Camp dates: Weeklong sessions 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5 Registration: $50 Tuition: $100 Ages: 5-12 Contact: 954-789-4840 or ParrishElite.com/Summer-Camp

Riverview Rams Youth Football Camp

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Details: Participants will learn basic football fundamentals, including ball handling, blocking, route running, kicking and punting. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 8-10 Registration: Deadline 8 a.m. June 6 Tuition: $100, Scholarships available Ages: 5-13 Contact: 928-1160 or RiverviewRamsFootball.com

Rosedale Golf & Country Club Junior Camps

5100 87th St. E., Bradenton

Details: Two camps are offered. Beginner Bogeys weeklong camp is designed for juniors who are new to the game with little experience. The Aces camp is a weeklong program designed for intermediate and advanced juniors. Camp dates: Sessions run May through August Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: 12-17 Contact: 753-6200

Sarasota County Parks & Recreation

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood; Knight Trail Park, 3445 Rustic Road, Nokomis; Lido Beach, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Lido Key; Nokomis Beach Park, 115 S. Casey Key Road; North Jetty Park, 100 Casey Key Road, Casey Key; Payne Park Skate Park, 2050 Adams Lane, Sarasota; Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; Turtle Beach Park, 9000 Blind Pass Road, Siesta Key; and Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Advanced Freshwater Fishing and Boating Camp

Twin Lakes Park

Details: This camp helps advanced anglers and boaters refine their skills and increase their knowledge of advanced concepts. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $100 Ages: 9-12 Contact: 861-7275

Aim, Fire and Shoot Camp

Knight Trail Park

Details: Campers will be introduced to the unique and growing sports of trap, skeet, sporting clays, archery and bow hunting. All equipment is provided. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: 12-16 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Archery Camp

Knight Trail Park

Details: This introduction to archery covers the mechanics of traditional and compound bows, 3D shooting, Olympic archery and competition shooting. All equipment is provided. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24, July 11-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $90 Ages: 8-16 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Beach Volleyball Camp

Siesta Beach volleyball courts

Details: Campers will master beach volleyball fundamentals, develop proper mechanics and gain game play experience. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to noon June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: 8-15 Contact: 861-7275

Beginners Freshwater Fishing and Boating Camp

Twin Lakes Park

Details: Campers will learn freshwater fishing and boating skills while gaining in-boat experience. Children will learn skills such as casting, netting, knot tying and motor instruction. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $100 Ages: 9-12 Contact: 861-7275

Junior Lifeguard Camp

Siesta Beach

Details: Campers will spend a week with professional lifeguards learning the fundamentals in water safety, rescue techniques, rescue paddling and competitive lifeguard events. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $175 Ages: 9-17 Contact: 861-7275

Pickleball Camp

Englewood Sports Complex

Details: Campers will learn the basic skills and rules to pickleball by playing indoors and outdoors. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $65 Ages: 9-14 Contact: 861-7275

Skateboard Camp

Payne Park Skate Park

Details: Come shred Sarasota’s Payne Park this summer with the Compound Skate Team. This camp is great for everyone from beginners to the most advanced skaters. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 Ages: 7-14 Contact: 861-7275

Skim, Surf and Paddle Camp

Lido Beach, North Jetty Park and Turtle Beach

Details: Suitable for all skill levels, this camp consists of skim, surf and stand-up paddle board instruction and practice, mixed with beach activities. Campers can use their own equipment or it will be provided. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10, June 27-July 1 and July 25-29 (Lido Beach); June 13-17 and July 11-15 (North Jetty Park); and July 18-22 (Turtle Beach) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 Ages: 7-15 Contact: 861-7275

Sarasota Crew

Bay Preserve, 343 Palmetto Ave., Osprey

New Rower Summer Camp

Details: This camp is for new rowers from third grade through high school and returning elementary and middle school rowers. Rowers are grouped by age and skill level. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-17, June 20-July 1 or July 18-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $250 Ages: Grades 3-12 Contact: 966-9791 or [email protected]

Returning Middle Schoolers Clinic

Details: This clinic is for returning middle school rowers who will row in the high school program in the fall. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-17, June 20-July 1 or July 18-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $400 Ages: Grades 8-12 Contact: 966-9791 or [email protected]

Returning High Schoolers Clinic

Details: This clinic is for returning high school rowers with at least one year of high school experience. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to noon June 6-17, June 20-July 1 or July 18-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $800 Ages: Grades 10-12 Contact: 966-9791 or [email protected]

Sarasota Scullers

800 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey

Learn to Row Summer Camp

Details: This learn-to-row camp is designed to introduce middle and high school students to rowing. Camp dates: 7:30-11:30 a.m. June 6-10, June 20-July 24 or July 11-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: Grades 6-12 Contact: 966-2244 or [email protected]

Summer Rowing Session

Details: This program is designed for experienced rowers and prepares them for the fall season. Rowers will also help with summer camp. Camp dates: 6:45-9 a.m. June 6-July 30. High school is Monday-Thursday; middle school is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday Registration: Fee for rowers new to Scullers Tuition: High school $285 per month, middle school $185 per month Ages: Grades 6-12 Contact: 966-2244 or [email protected]

Sarasota Tsunami Swim Academy

Arlington Park, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota, and private pool locations

Baby/Me Swim Class

Details: Parent participation program focused on helping parents teach babies and toddlers water confidence and swimming basics. Includes real swimming. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: $20 annual single student fee; $30 family Tuition: $125-$200 per month Ages: 16 weeks to 3 years Contact: 928-9948 or [email protected]

Learn to Swim Class

Details: Class focuses on the SwimAmerica learn to swim curriculum, with children progressing through skills from breathing to backstroke. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: $20 annual single student fee; $30 family Tuition: $125-$175 per month Ages: 3 and up Contact: 928-9948 or [email protected]

Stroke School

Details: Class is designed for kids who want to refine their freestyle and backstroke and learn breaststroke. Those wishing to enroll must be able to swim freestyle and backstroke with proper breathing. Assessment is required. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: $20 annual single student fee; $30 family Tuition: $75 per month Ages: 5 and up Contact: 928-7946 or [email protected]

Sarasota Youth Sailing Summer Camp

1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota

Details: Sailing classes are offered with several different levels available. Camp dates: Morning sessions run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., afternoon sessions are 1-4 p.m. and full day sessions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sessions run May 31 to Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $400 Ages: 5-18 Contact: 504-4236 or [email protected]

SurfIt USA Paddleboard and Surf Camp

Lido Beach, Turtle Beach and Lido Mangrove Tunnels

Details: Learn to stand-up paddleboard and surf while learning about the marine ecosystem. Camp is taught by experienced lifeguards and coaches. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-July 22. Extended day to 3:30 p.m. available for Turtle Beach camps. Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225, extended days $315 Ages: 7-14 Contact: SurfItUSA.com

Sung Cho’s Taekwondo Summer Camp

2345 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Details: This camp features taekwondo lessons, board breaking, weekly field trips and more. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $140 per week, with extended hours available for an additional fee Ages: Call for information Contact: 927-5425 or [email protected]

The Out-of-Door Academy

Uihlein campus, 5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota

Thunder Sports Camp

Details: Children will rotate daily through soccer, whiffle ball, bombardment, team handball, kickball, volleyball and more. Camp dates: Weekly camps 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-July 22 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $225 Ages: Grades 1-6 Contact: ODA.edu

Tennis Camps

Details: Campers learn proper techniques and play games and drills to develop tennis skills. Sessions for students entering grades 2-5 and 6-7 are for novice players and advanced beginners; sessions for grades 8-10 are for intermediate to advanced players. Camp dates: June 13-16 or June 20-23; times vary by age group Registration: Call for information Tuition: $125 Ages: Grades 2-10 Contact: ODA.edu

Waterlefe Golf & River Club Junior Golf Camp

1022 Fish Hook Cove, Bradenton

Details: Junior golf camps are designed to improve players’ skills. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: Call for information Contact: 744-9771