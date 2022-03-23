Summer Fun Guide 2022: Science

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature Summer Science Camps

201 10th St. W. Bradenton

Details: Each week brings a different theme, ranging from ancient animals and unsolved mysteries to making slime and the engineering of space exploration. Kids explore science and nature topics through games, crafts, experiments, The Bishop’s exhibitions and more. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $200 per week for members of the Discovery Society at Innovator Level and above, $250 per week for all others. Scholarships available. Ages: 7-11 Contact: 746-4131 ext. 135 or [email protected]

Little Ranchers

Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Details: This is an agriculture camp that teaches campers about plant science, animal science, environmental science, marine biology and leadership. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31-June 3 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $200 Ages: Grades 3-5 Contact: 727-6100

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Camp Lookout

1534 Mound St., Sarasota (Downtown Sarasota campus); 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey (Historic Spanish Point campus)

Details: This camp is designed for nature lovers. Each week is packed with plenty of time in the great outdoors, wading in the waters and exploring the forests of Selby Gardens’ two campuses. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 6-24 at the Downtown Sarasota campus and June 27-July 15 at the Historic Spanish Point campus. Registration: Call for information Tuition: $220 per week for Selby Gardens members, $240 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 1-5 Contact: [email protected]

Mote Marine Laboratory

1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota

Aqua Kids: Amazing Adaptations & Mysterious Mutations

Details: Through hands-on activities, campers will learn how animals use adaptations to survive and thrive in the ocean. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10, June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Weekly rate of $255 for members, $285 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 3-5 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Aqua Kids: Home on the Reef

Details: Campers will explore Mote Aquarium and Sarasota Bay to discover which animals call this place home. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Weekly rate of $255 for members, $285 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 3-5 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Aqua Kids: Adventures in Aquaculture

Details: Campers will become researchers for the week, exploring Mote’s studies on sustainable aquaculture, coral gene banking, red tide mitigation and more. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Weekly rate of $255 for members, $285 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 3-5 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Aqua Kids: Mote Sea Scouts

Details: Campers will be exploring a new ocean mission every day where they will master themes like oceanography, conservation and more. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 6-10, June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 per week for members, $285 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 3-5 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sea Sleuths Keys: Marine Biologists in Training

Details: Dive into science and explore marine life during our day camp in the Florida Keys. Campers will be based at Mote’s new state-of-the-art research lab in Summerland Key and will get to participate in the real science happening there. This program will include snorkel excursions at Looe Key, hands-on lab experiences and a kayak excursion. This is the only camp at the Florida Keys location this summer. Camp dates: July 11-15 and July 18-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $256 for members, $285 for nonmembers, plus scuba fees. Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sea Sleuths: Life Cycles of the Fish and Finless

Details: From larvae to adults, animal life cycles are elaborate and fascinating. Campers will become sleuths to discover the complex stages of different ocean animals’ lives. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10, June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 for members, $285 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sea Sleuths: Oh, The Things You’ll “Sea”

Details: Campers will learn what animals call home, how they survive living together and how human impacts affect biodiversity. Through water excursions, exploration and activities, campers will be comparing the biodiversity of different parts of the ocean. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 for members, $285 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sea Sleuths: Adventures in Aquaculture

Details: Campers will become researchers, exploring Mote’s studies on sustainable aquaculture, coral gene banking, red tide mitigation and more. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 6-10, June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 per week for members, $285 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sea Sleuths: Mote Sea Scouts

Details: Campers will explore a new ocean mission every day where they will master themes like oceanography, conservation and more. They will be immersed in hands-on activities, experiments and research each day to gain knowledge. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 per week for members, $285 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Tidal Tykes: Dining Down Below

Details: Campers will learn all about animal diets. Through exploration of Mote Aquarium and a variety of activities, campers will learn how and what animals in the ocean eat and where each one falls in our ocean food web. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10, June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $256 per week for members, $285 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades K-2 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Tidal Tykes: Senses of the Sea

Details: Campers will use their own senses to discover how different ocean animals use theirs to hunt, find a mate and survive. While visiting Mote Aquarium and participating in age-appropriate, hands-on activities, campers will become fully immersed in this camp. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $255 per week for members, $285 per week for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades K-2 Contact: 388-4441 or [email protected]

Sarasota County Parks & Recreation

Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood and Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive, Venice

Creepy, Crawly Critter Camp

Shamrock Park and Nature Center

Details: Want to know more about bugs, snakes, owls and other critters? This camp explores all the gooey details including where they live, what they eat and how they are identified. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $75 b 6-9 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Marine Explorers Camp

Lemon Bay Park (meeting room)

Details: Campers will explore the field of marine conservation and science. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to noon July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $100 Ages: 8-11 Contact: 861-7275

4-H Exploring Your Environment Camp

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Details: This 4-H curriculum-focused camp gives youth an opportunity to learn about earth ecosystem services and capacity. Campers will go on field visits to natural areas around Sarasota County, make scientific inquiries and observations and get hands-on learning and experience in environmental science and education. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 and June 27-July 1. Extended care available for an additional fee. Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $185 Ages: 10-14 Contact: 861-9822 or [email protected]