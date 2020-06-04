School District of Manatee County students who are planning to ride the bus to school next year must register with the district to be assigned to a bus.

The students' registration is to establish bus capacities and keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each student in a family must be individually registered by June 30.

Eligible students will be assigned one bus stop that will be determined by the address of the enrolling parent or guardian.

Students who are not riding a bus to school or are enrolled with hardship should not register to ride a bus, and students living less than two miles from their school are not eligible to ride.

Bus assignments will be completed in early August and posted in FOCUS under the transportation tab.

Go to ManateeSchools.net/RegistertoRide to register your student.