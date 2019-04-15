Student registration currently available for upcoming academic year

What if I registered for SNAP? SNAP codes were electronically distributed on April 4. SNAP codes being distributed by mail are expected to arrive "soon," according to the school district.

Parents and guardians of new and returning students from across the district currently have the opportunity to register for the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year.

Both first-time and returning students may be registered via this form, which can be completed in either English or Spanish. Parents and guardians should contact their chosen school’s registrar once they have completed the form.

“Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice, or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school, will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address,” Sarasota County Schools said in a release.