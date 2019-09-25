 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 1 hour ago

Strike a pose interactively

by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

While snapping a photo in front of a new mural at Rosemary Square, it might be more appropriate to pull off your best grande jeté than to simply stand sideways and smile.

The mural, painted in a 3D perspective, will ultimately be part of a five-mural display, created in collaboration between the Art Impact Initiative and Rosemary Square.

“Ballet” was unveiled in August. “Contemporary Dance” was unveiled this month. Still to come through the end of the year: “Theater,” “Opera” and “Visual/Architectural.”

You can strike your own pose at the murals, 1440 Boulevard of the Arts.

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

