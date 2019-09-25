Strike a pose interactively

While snapping a photo in front of a new mural at Rosemary Square, it might be more appropriate to pull off your best grande jeté than to simply stand sideways and smile.

The mural, painted in a 3D perspective, will ultimately be part of a five-mural display, created in collaboration between the Art Impact Initiative and Rosemary Square.

“Ballet” was unveiled in August. “Contemporary Dance” was unveiled this month. Still to come through the end of the year: “Theater,” “Opera” and “Visual/Architectural.”

You can strike your own pose at the murals, 1440 Boulevard of the Arts.