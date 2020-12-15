Former Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, who represented the Bradenton area in the Florida Senate from 2012 to 2020 and the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, will have a stretch of 44th Avenue named in his honor.

Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to designate the section of 44th Avenue from Bradenton's First Street West to Lakewood Ranch Boulevard as the Honorable State Senate President Bill Galvano Parkway.

"I love Manatee County," Galvano said. "I've represented the entire state and there are a lot of issues, from the Panhandle all the way down through the Keys. But I never forgot the people who put me there in the first place. I won't forget that, ever. I will continue to be an advocate for the people in Manatee County, and do what I can to make this wonderful, beautiful community of ours continue to thrive and be strong. This is a great honor for me. I don't generally get emotional, but it means a great deal."

While serving in the Florida Senate, Galvano helped secure $20 million in state funds to expand 44th Avenue.