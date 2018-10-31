When Hurricane Michael struck Mexico Beach and other Panhandle towns with nearly Category 5 force, a pair of firefighter-paramedics were happy to leave the comfort of their Longboat Key base to help the people of the devastated communities.

William Lewis and Richard Roome headed north with a team from West Manatee Fire-Rescue to help and learn, Chief Paul Dezzi said.

“My goal for them was to get experience in disaster recovery,” Dezzi said.

Michael made landfall Oct. 10, and by Oct. 13, Lewis and Roome were on their way north.

Roome said what surprised him most was the resilience of the people affected by the storm and the way they assisted fellow residents. The death toll has reached 35 in Florida and 45 overall. Initial damage estimates in Florida are close to $160 million.

“That was an experience in its own to see the community come together, helping each other out, and to watch the donations come in from not just the surrounding areas, but from everywhere,” Roome said. “It was great to see people that have lived in the same community meet each other for the first time and help each other.”

Lewis said he was astounded at the power of the storm.

“The storm surge was 4 to 6 feet,” said Lewis, who returned to Longboat earlier this week. “You could see the water marks. The area will never be the same.”

The firefighters helped residents clear downed trees, put tarps on their roofs and even reconnected a dog with its owner.

They also spent a lot of time at a Port St. Joe fire station unloading supplies — preserved meals and crates of water — for the victims sent from all across the country.

Lewis and Roome were supposed to spend two weeks in Port St. Joe but ended up staying two extra days because of the need for help.

Lewis said he usually ate dinner — cooked at a nearby church —with the victims, many of whom he now considers friends.

Lewis and the rest of the team slept in the Port St. Joe fire station.

“It was really heartwarming to see the community come together and help each other out,” he said.

“I will remember those people for the rest of my life,” Lewis said. “That’s why I do this job.”