Storm watch in effect until 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for 17 Florida counties, including Sarasota and Manatee, as a wave of potentially rough weather sweeps down the peninsula this morning and afternoon.

The watch is in place until 3 p.m. in anticipation of possible storms that could include gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

A patch of Florida consisting of Brevard, Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties is under “slight” risk of severe weather today, according to the National Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for the day.