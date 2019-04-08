Stephen William Henneberry, Jr.

Stephen William Henneberry, Jr. of Bradenton, Fla. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 2, 1938 in Exeter, N.H. the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Maher) Henneberry. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret “Peg” Murphy. Steve was the loving husband of Elaine (Marceau) Henneberry, celebrating almost 40 years of marriage. Steve is lovingly remembered by his sister Joan Smart of Exeter, N.H., his children Tracy McGrenaghan of Greenland, N.H., Stephen Henneberry of Shimane, Japan, Shaun Henneberry of Sarasota, Fla. and James Nekton of Occidental, Calif. His Legacy will be will be carried on by his five grandchildren: Daniel McGrenaghan, Timothy McGrenaghan, Taiga Henneberry, Keilyn Henneberry and MacKenzie Nekton.