Statewide, countywide races highlight ballot

Primary elections are being held in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Aug. 28. No municipal races are on the ballot, but statewide and countywide elections are on the ballot for both Democratic and Republican voters.

Among the highlights, primary races for governor and attorney general, along with county commission and school board races.

Registration: The deadline to participate in this primary passed on July 30. The deadline to vote in November’s general election is Oct. 9.

Who can vote: Florida is a closed primary, which means only party members can cast a ballot in a partisan race. All registered voters are eligible to vote in non-partisan races.

When can you vote: Voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Early voting for the primary begins Saturday, Aug. 18 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 25. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sarasota locations include Supervisor of Elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, North Port, the North Sarasota Library , 801 Newtown Boulevard and at the Westfield Sarasota Square mall. In Manatee County, early voting sites include: the Supervisor of Elections office in Bradenton; the Manatee County Utilities Administration offices in Bradenton; Lakewood Ranch Town Hall; Palmetto Library and Rocky Bluff Library in Ellenton. Any voter still in line at closing time will be allowed to vote. Bring a valid photo ID.

Vote by mail: Vote by mail applications are still accepted, though to be counted, ballots must be in possession of the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Aug. 28. They may be returned by mail or in person, but must be signed to be valid. Signatures will be compared to the official signature on record for validity.