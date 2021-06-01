State moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Sarasota Square Mall

Florida’s Department of Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination site at Sarasota Square Mall this month, redirecting those still in need of a vaccine to a pair of DOH clinics.

June 24 will be the final day of vaccines at the shopping mall. Beginning Friday, June 25, DOH Sarasota will conduct vaccinations in downtown Sarasota and in North Port.

DOH Sarasota (downtown) is located at 2200 Ringling Blvd. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment is necessary.

DOH Sarasota (North Port) is located at 6950 Outreach Way. Days and hours of operation are the same as the downtown Sarasota location.

“The vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall has been a great success for our community, said Chuck Henry, Health Officer, DOH Sarasota. “However, now that COVID-19 vaccine readily available throughout Sarasota County it’s time that we close this clinic as our community continues to reopen.”

DOH Sarasota has delivered more than 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine at Sarasota Square Mall’s clinic since opening Jan. 28. More than 210,000 people in Sarasota County are fully vaccinated, and more than 48,000 have received their first dose.

Statewide, more than 10 million people have received at least one dose.

Until the mall location closes, hours there are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Additionally, everyone receiving a vaccine will receive a $10 grocery store coupon.

Though no longer run by the State Department of Health, the COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club location on Old Bradenton Road remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.