State gets start

on S.R. 70 roadway

interchange project

Despite minor delays from Hurricane Michael in October, the Florida Department of Transportation is on schedule with plans to widen Interstate 75 and reconstruct the interchange of I-75 and State Road 70.

FDOT Project Manager Marlena Gore shared an update Nov. 27 with Manatee County commissioners about the project’s scope and timeline.

Contractor Sacyr Construction Inc. began work on the $80.7 million project in October. It includes widening 6.75 miles of I-75 between state roads 70 and 64 and reconfiguring the interchange of I-75 and S.R. 70 to have only one exit ramp.

Gore said Sacyr has until the end of the year to complete its maintenance of traffic setup and dig stormwater ponds.

Gore said the largest phase of the project, the widening of I-75 by one lane in each direction and construction of sound barrier walls, is expected to begin early next year with completion in summer 2020, weather permitting.

The public can view information about the project or sign up for construction alerts at

swflroads.com/i75/sr70.

County pursues roadway safety

improvements

Manatee County is urging the Florida Department of Transportation to move up its timeline for building a roundabout at State Road 64 and Pope Road-Greyhawk Boulevard and install a temporary signal there.

Manatee County Public Works staff met with representatives of FDOT and now are working with an adjacent property owner, North American Properties, to discuss potential next steps later this month, according to an email from Public Works Deputy Director Sage Kamiya.

FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said a temporary traffic signal at S.R. 64-GreyHawk Boulevard-Pope Road is not warranted at this time.

Kamiya said to remedy safety concerns on State Road 70 near Verna Bethany and Verna roads, FDOT has proposed advanced street name signs with flashing beacons. Rick said FDOT tentatively plans to complete the installation in February, subject to contractor and material availability. He said the FDOT continues to review data to see if other improvements are needed.