St. Mary's men's club plans golf tournament for 10th year

The men of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church have been playing golf together for 10 years, but they're still scrambling to determine the best among them.

On Feb. 17, the men's club tournament will tee off at the Harbourside Golf Course. Back when it started in 2012, they played at the IMG Academy course in Bradenton, but now they're keeping it closer to home.

The tournament has always been played in order to raise money for charity. This year's beneficiary is St. Catherine School. Co-chairs Steve Golia and Mike Cichon said they have a lot of excited repeat players coming back for a round.

To join the proceedings, call the church office at 383-1255 to register.