St. Armands home tops sales at $3.25 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 6 and July 10. A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Victoria Hanlon, Vashon, Wash., sold their home at 47 S. Washington Drive to Nickolas Lee Reinhart, of Sarasota, for $3.25 million. Built in 1927, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.6 million in 2017.

Dream Island

John and Cathy Vinson, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 673 Dream Island Road to J. Greg and Kimberly Ruthven, of Lakeland, for $2.2 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,974 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.46 million in 2010.

Inn on the Beach

Davin and Jacqueline Gibbins sold their Unit 1405 condominium at 200 Sands Point Road to Walter Petri, trustee, of Winnetka, Ill., for $1,425,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,197,000 in 2016.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Hubert Moss, trustee, of Madison, Wis., sold the Unit B-708 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jerold and Linda Rushau, of Cincinnati, for $790,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 1996.

Tiffany Plaza

BFL LLC sold the Unit 203 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin Register and Paula Anderson, of Grand Forks, N.D., for $725,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2015.

Bird Key

Dale Ott and Kathy Seiders sold their home at 400 Pheasant Drive to Fraser and Laura McLean, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2014.

Fairway Bay

Richard and Deborah Cronin, of Mount Dora, sold their Units 344 and 345 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Robert Caputo, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $630,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2015.

Paul Kevin Gerard and Julie Ann Davis-Gerard, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 225 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Patrice Ryan, trustee, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $457,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Lido Beach Club

John Mullen Jr., trustee, of Bedford, N.H., sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Carol Mirabito, trustee, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1984.

Harbour Oaks II

Jerrold and Susan Becker, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 2305 Harbor Oaks Drive to Spencer and Linda Minns, of Franklin, Mich., for $560,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2012.

Lido Regency

Kevin Jones, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 12-B condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Wilson Jones, of Lebanon, Tenn., for $480,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2014.

Michael and Robyn Ross, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold their Unit 5-B condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to James Andrew and Melissa Jane Hinck, of Clayton, Mo., for $445,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2018.

Seaplace II

Gina Marie Capparelli-Troll, of Carmel, N.Y., sold her Unit M1-314F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Carol Travis, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2003.

Longboat Harbour

Alasdair and Sally Liddle, of Brighton, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to Michael Stango Jr., of Lindenhurst, N.Y., for $340,200. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 1999.

Aret and Leda Oymakas, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 307 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Timothy and Lisa Ryan, of Xenia, Ohio, for $331,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2017.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Michael Roy and Elaine Anne Rogers, of Bristol, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 2193 Harbourside Drive to Michael Giddings and Nicole Bell, trustees, of Winter Park, for $335,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Continentals Sea Club

Robert and Rita Rothert, of Covington, Ky., sold their Unit 41 condominium at 4141 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ralph Lorenzo DeNino, of Longboat Key, for $225,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 366 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2007.