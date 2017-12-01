SRQ announces nonstop flight to Pittsburgh

You don't have to be a spring-training baseball fan to appreciate Elite Airways' new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

But it can't hurt.

Beginning Feb. 23, 2018, travelers can hop on a nonstop flight between Sarasota and Pittsburgh. Elite Airways announced the addition Dec. 1. The flights will operate Mondays and Fridays, to start with, and fares start at $199.

“We believe this new service will be a win-win for sports fans and vacationers alike — all of whom can travel with nonstop peace of mind, especially in the winter and spring when air travel can be frustrating due to inclement weather,” said Elite Airways president John Pearsall.

The connection comes just in time for spring training, and Bradenton is the site of minor league and spring training activities for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team’s season opening home game will be on Feb. 24, in celebration of it’s 50th season of play there and the start of 2018 spring training.

“We believe this service is a home run for the airport and the community,” said Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The flights will depart Sarasota at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at 12:15 p.m. They will depart Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. and arrive at 3:45 p.m.

According to Pearsall, Elite Airways will announce three or four more flights through the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in the next year. The Pittsburgh flight is in addition to existing flights through Elite Airways to Portland, ME and White Plains, NY. The airline also operates out of several Florida cities including Vero Beach and Melbourne.

Passengers on Elite Airways flights receive free snacks and beverages on board, a free first checked back of up to 50 pounds and no ticketing change fees. The airline is also pet friendly.

Flights are typically aboard Canadair Regional Jets.