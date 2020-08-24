Squeaky clean

The Lazy Lobster has received a new seal of approval with the top sanitation and safety award from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

It's one of the first 100 restaurants in Florida to receive the honor, which is marked on the door by a green-and-gold pineapple sticker. The award means that the Lazy Lobster met enhanced FRLA standards for safety and sanitation in a post-COVID-19 world with a slew of trainings and intensive processes in food safety and COVID-19 protocols.

"We feel it is vitally important to ensure that our guests and employees trust our complete commitment to sanitation and safety," proprietor Michael Garey said.

A handful of other Sarasota restaurants were also honored, including The Columbia and Cha Cha Coconuts on St. Armands Circle.