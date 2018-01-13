Special Olympics gives a winning effort

When Shirley Griggs and her daughter, Kristen, moved to Florida eight years ago from West Bloomfield, Mich., she was hoping only the weather would change.

One of the best things about their Michigan home was the Special Olympics program, which had provided years of activity and social connections for Kristen.

“Right away, I called the Special Olympics office and asked what sports are going on,” said Shirley Griggs, who moved to University Place. “Special Olympics has made such a difference in her life.”

Fortunately, Kristen experienced a smooth transition. Thirty-five years after Kristen, who is 46, competed in her first Special Olympics event, she continues to thrive in the program.

Currently, she is playing bocce on Saturdays. The spring will bring her competition in golf, followed by swimming in the summer and bowling late in the year.

Last year, she won a gold medal in bowling in the state competition and a silver in golf. It followed up the 2015 season, when she was Athlete of the Year for Special Olympics in Manatee County.

“I couldn’t believe when she was 11 and she joined Special Olympics,” Shirley said. “She was so shy.”

Through Jan. 20, Publix and Procter & Gamble have combined to support Special Olympics Florida. Cashiers ask customers if they would like to make a donation to the nonprofit and Proctor & Gamble supplies special coupons for its products.

While Kristen has been involved in Special Olympics for 35 years, Shirley has been a supporter and volunteer. She hopes when people are asked for a donation they realize it impacts their community.

“The money buys uniforms and equipment,” she said. “It pays the athletes’ way to state games.”

Special Olympics Florida has a mission of offering life-changing opportunities for both children and adults with intellectual disabilities.