Superintendent names new principal for Southside Elementary

Southside Elementary will have a new principal starting May 30.

Jennifer Nzeza

Pending approval of the School Board, assistant principal at the school Jennifer Nzeza will take over the role when current principal Steve Dragon retires May 29, and the last day of school for students is May 24.

Nzeza has worked at the school since 2017, and was recognized as the 2018 Sarasota County District Assistant Principal of the Year.

“She is an exceptional leader and her administrative skills, coupled with the connections she has made at Southside, make her an ideal candidate for the post,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden in a release from the district. “I know she will continue to shine in this capacity”

Steve Dragon addresses students at the Southside Farm to Table event in January.

Nzeza was also principal at Pine View School from 2011 to 2017, where she was responsible for professional development and instruction, and involved in numerous literacy-focused initiatives. She also served as a teacher and academic interventionist at Booker Middle School from 1998 to 2011.

“I am ecstatic to have been selected as the next principal of Southside Elementary School,” Nzeza said in a release. “I look forward to leading and working alongside our highly talented teachers, our dedicated parents and our amazing children. Oh, the places we’ll go!”