Smith earns finance designation

Sue Smith, Longboat Key’s finance director, recently earned the Certified Government Finance Officers designation from the Florida Government Finance Officers Association. Smith had to pass five exams regarding the major disciplines of public finance including accounting and financial reporting, municipal budgeting, treasury management, debt administration and financial administration. Smith will now have to maintain 40 credit hours of continuing education each year to keep the designation. She has been with the town since 2013.

Turtle Tracks

July 29- Aug. 4

2018 2017

Nests 28 24

False Crawls 12 21

Total as of Aug. 4

Nests 983 1272

False Crawls 997 1164



