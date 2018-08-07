 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 3 hours ago

Smith earns finance designation

Longboat Key Finance Director Sue Smith recently earned the certified government finance officers designation
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sue Smith, Longboat Key’s finance director, recently earned the Certified Government Finance Officers designation from the Florida Government Finance Officers Association. Smith had to pass five exams regarding the major disciplines of public finance including accounting and financial reporting, municipal budgeting, treasury management, debt administration and financial administration. Smith will now have to maintain 40 credit hours of continuing education each year to keep the designation. She has been with the town since 2013.

 

Turtle Tracks

July 29- Aug. 4

                       2018       2017

Nests                 28         24

False Crawls    12          21

Total as of Aug. 4

                        2018        2017

Nests                 983        1272

False Crawls      997      1164


 

