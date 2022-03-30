SMH Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion to open in fall 2023

A groundbreaking event was held on Wednesday at the future location of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, which will open in fall 2023 thanks in part to a $10 million donation from Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Before project leaders dug into the soil of where the new facility will be built, Cornell spoke about what the project and the city of Sarasota has meant to him.

"Sarasota has been our home, or home away from home, for the last 28 years," Cornell said. "We've always admired the work done by the Sarasota Memorial Hospital system. There is an urgent need for convenient and comprehensive care where patients feel safe and welcomed, and that's exactly what this project will deliver."

A model of the coming Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion's exterior. (Rendering courtesy of Sarasota Memorial Hospital)

The new pavilion, worth about $71 million, will replace the current facility at Bayside Center for Behavioral Health. The new, three-story facility will include 82 private rooms and four different inpatient units dedicated to specific groups of the population. Each story will provide natural light, which could assist patients with recovery.

The first floor will host a number of outpatient programs which will include a 24-hour assessment center as well group counseling for youth and adults. Cornell said that it was important to break ground on the project as the COVID-19 pandemic raised mental health needs throughout the country.

"So many families today are facing difficult challenges that were only accelerated by the pandemic," Cornell said. "I also recognized that mental wellness challenges have intensified in the last two years. That's why we've been so focused on creating a culture built on care."

In addition to creating the new facility, Cornell said his other focus has been to destigmatize speaking about and seeking help with mental health challenges. He said he hopes that the new, welcoming facility will inspire other communities and bring world-class mental health experts to Sarasota.

According to a press release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, one in five adults are affected by mental illness and 18% of adults live with an anxiety disorder. About one in eight emergency medical situations have involved a substance abuse or mental health issue, according to the release.

"We can have a huge impact of Sarasota and on families for many years to come," Cornell said. "I think we can build a blueprint for communities across America to follow, and continue to raise awareness on the needs of millions of Americans who struggle today with behavioral health challenges."