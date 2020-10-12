Small Business Week changes dates, sets new approach

The 2020 Small Business Week will not start on Monday as planned. Like most things this year, the annual signature event is taking a little more time to pull together — turns out it’s tough to plan a big event in both a live and virtual setting, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren said..

Originally planned for Oct. 19-22, with seminars and a luncheon to announce the chamber's small businesses of the year, the business betterment bash is now scheduled for Nov. 9-12, Loefgren said.

It will consist of networking opportunities, business seminars and a luncheon to announce the winners.

“With everything, there will be the option to be there or be on Zoom,” Loefgren said.

Seminars will be held Nov. 10 and 11, with speakers Pam Starr of Google; Elliott Falcione of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureay and Virginia Haley from Visit Sarasota; Jerry Parrish of the Florida Chamber Foundation and Emily Walsh, Publisher of Observer Media Group, mostly speaking about digital marketing, online presence and bringing visitors back to the area.

The speakers are part of the reason Loefgren decided to move the weeklong event, as a few weren’t available in October.

“We had a vision of what we wanted for this, so it’s better to delay and do it right than just rush through,” Loefgren said.

Like the 2019 version, the in-person events will be held at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach, but there will be a limited number of people allowed in the dining room — hopefully the sponsors and as many winners as possible without giving the surprise away too early.

Loefgren envisions a volunteer standing by with flowers and an award to visit any winner not comfortable attending in person.

The chamber is still dabbling with a returne in-person events, and held its first in-person event since the pandemic on Sept. 29 at the Lazy Lobster, a return to its Networking @ Noon events. About 30 people attended and Loefgren has since received good feedback from attendees.

In a way, it was a test run for Small Business Week, and went well, she said.

“We wanted to see how many people would come,” Loefgren said. “We surveyed our members and it’s 50-50 (on who is comfortable returning), so we wanted to give them both options for Small Business Week.”

THE NOMINEES

2020 Rookie Small Business Person(s) of the Year

Karen Norton, Blue Heron Home Staging; Skylar Sostack, Captain Sky Cruises; Michael Ballos, Cariloha Bamboo; Tom Bright, CFSG; Stephanie Klos, Chefanie; Daniela Salafi, La Norma Ristorante & Pizzeria; Patti Buchanan, Lifestyle Management Concierge Services; Lisa Baskfield, Nature's Gem CBD Health and Wellness; Celia Moore, Technology Solutions and Security; Ed Kolodzieski, Ultra-Yacht; James Brearly, Chef David Benstock and Joe Chillura,Whitney's.

2020 Small Business Person(s) of the Year, 10 or fewer employees

Tony Shiva, Accent Kitchen and Floor; Cary Dunn, Algae Army; Gregory Koss and David Roy, David Gregory Salon; Don Borden, Four Winds Network Services; Richard Jennette, Jennette Properties; Jon Schneider, JSC Corp.; Kim and Greg Gregory, Kayaking SRQ Tours and Rentals; Mary Lou Johnson, Mary Lou Johnson Photography; Matt McGuire, Mr. Handyman-Sarasota and Bradenton; Michael Drake, Property Solutions Group; Ivan Radosavljevic, RIM Express; Ken Levanti, Sarasota Trophy and Awards; Amanda Escobio, Serenity Spa & Bou-tiki; Dennis Hassell, SMART Merchant Services; Mary Ann Hollander, Stop Slip Solutions; Brian Gregg, Suncoast Window Films & Graphics; Jake Spooner, The Fish Hole; Dan Alderson, Tyler's Ice Cream; Neil and Wendy McDonald, The UPS Store.

2020 Small Business Person(s) of the Year, 11 or more employees

Al Purmort, Jr., Al Purmort Insurance; D'Arcy and Ray Arpke, Euphemia Haye Restaurant; Andy Moore, Gulf Coast Property Management; Sarah Whitehead, LeBarge Tropical Cruises; J. Lloyd Keith, Lighthouse Property Management; Larry Starr, RVA Resort Vacations; David Eckel, Wagner Realty.

2020 Good As Green Business of the Year

Aqua Plumbing and Air; Bekins Moving Solutions; Cariloha Bamboo; Cool Today Plumbing Today Energy Today; Kerkering Barberio & Co.; WrightWay Emergency Services