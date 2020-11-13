Small business market debuts on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

As the holidays approach, people are ready to start their shopping.

Kati Ramage, the owner of Lakewood Ranch’s Abide Designs Interiors, hopes people will shop at the first Small Biz Holiday Market on Nov. 28 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch to support local, small businesses.

IF YOU GO Small Biz Holiday Market When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free Details: More than a dozen local, small businesses will have booths to sell their products and services. Lakewood Ranch’s barre3 will have a free 20-minute class at 10 a.m. Businesses interested in becoming vendors at the market can reach out to Kati Ramage, one of the organizers, at [email protected]. The deadline to register is Nov. 21.

“We just started thinking with this being such a crazy year with COVID-19, hurricanes and elections, people need something to end the year on a high note,” Ramage said.

Ramage is working with barre3 Owner Nikki Roenicke and Lindsay Wood, the owner of Blossom & Burn Co., to organize the Small Biz Holiday Market, which is free to vendors and patrons.

The trio wanted to have the event Nov. 28 because it falls on Small Business Saturday, which is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the U.S.

Wood said supporting local businesses during the pandemic is pivotal to the community.

“It’s probably the most important thing because if we let one [small business] fail, it’s going to be a big hit to the community,” Wood said.

To start the day, barre3 will host a free 20-minute class for anyone who wishes to participate.

Afterward, people browse tables of the different vendors from Sarasota, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. As of Nov. 12, 18 businesses had signed up to be vendors at the market selling jewelry, handmade soaps, candles, services and more.

Wood said the market will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the various small businesses in the area while businesses can access new customers.

“When you support a local business, you feel it too,” Wood said. “They get excited, and then you get excited for helping them out. You get something good in return.”

The market will give customers an opportunity to see the business owners and their employees face-to-face.

Roenicke said having the market on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch is the perfect location because people might be anxious about shopping indoors.

“At least people can be outdoors, feel safe, social distance,” Roenicke said.