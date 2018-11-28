Sleigh bells jingling, ring-ting tingling

When walking through St. Armands Circle, it might sound like Santa’s sleigh is about to land. But it isn’t reindeer or Santa’s sleigh. It’s Glenn Ocock of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Ocock is one of the many volunteers who will be ringing bells for The Salvation Army until Christmas.

Ocock has a special set of bells to ring. Instead of a kettlebell, Ocock is using a set of sleigh bells purchased by his grandfather in the 1870s. Ocock and his family sold his grandfather’s farm in 2002, but the sleigh bells stayed within the family. Ocock will be ringing the bells on Tuesdays for the next month. Anyone interested in ringing the bell in the Sarasota area may call 552-5175.