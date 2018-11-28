 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 3 hours ago

Sleigh bells jingling, ring-ting tingling

Glenn Ocock is using a special set of sleigh bells when he volunteers for the Salvation Army this holiday season.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

When walking through St. Armands Circle, it might sound like Santa’s sleigh is about to land. But it isn’t reindeer or Santa’s sleigh. It’s Glenn Ocock of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Ocock is one of the many volunteers who will be ringing bells for The Salvation Army until Christmas. 

Ocock has a special set of bells to ring. Instead of a kettlebell, Ocock is using a set of sleigh bells purchased by his grandfather in the 1870s. Ocock and his family sold his grandfather’s farm in 2002, but the sleigh bells stayed within the family. Ocock will be ringing the bells on Tuesdays for the next month. Anyone interested in ringing the bell in the Sarasota area may call 552-5175.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

