Sleepy Lagoon Park home sells for $1.8 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daniel and Kristin Matula, of Newport Beach, Calif., sold their home at 795 Marbury Lane to Shelby Oakley and Pamela Oakley, trustees, of Tulsa, Okla., for $1.8 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.48 million in 2019.

Country Club Shores

Shay Friedman, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 560 Outrigger Lane to Thomas Francis Curran and Ellen Dawn D’Onofrio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,537,500. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $714,000 in 2015.

Chester Sutterlin III and Colleen Zahn-Sutterli, of Sarasota, sold their home at 511 Putter Lane to Christopher Scott Young and Maureen Fitzgibbons Young, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,325,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,576 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,053,500 in 2004.

Vincente Baez and Diane Elaine Baez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 541 Chipping Lane to James and Patricia Green, of Longboat Key, for $1,075,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $784,000 in 2016.

Bird Key

Robert and Martha Bisplinghoff sold their home at 114 N. Warbler Lane to Gregory Leonard, of Sarasota, for $1,462,500. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.55 million in 2018.

Tod and Cynthia Monchecourt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 517 Bird Key Drive to Gregory Kent, of Sarasota, for $1,199,000. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2012.

The Pierre

Karen Weber, trustee, and Mark Weber, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Eric William Oyen and Laurel Ann Oyen, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2004.

Villa Di Lancia

Gerald and Joan Litzky, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 123 condominium at 2165 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kenneth and Judith Brostron, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,445 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $637,000 in 1996.

Winding Oaks

Barton and Rorie Russell, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 42 condominium at 3444 Winding Oaks Drive to Barbara Rollins Kaplan, of Longboat Key, for $755,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2018.

Sandpiper Beach House

Carol Egnor and Ronald Batsche, of Loveland, Ohio, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 3015 Gulf of Mexico Drive to RB Development Inc. for $730,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area.

Longbeach Revised

Michael and Valeria Stansfield, of Lexington, Ky., sold their home at 7165 Longboat Drive N. to Adil Can and Marianne DeTullio-Can, of Holmes Beach, for $650,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,000 in 1998.

Longboat Terrace

Glenn and Lara Hitchcock, trustees, of Orlando, sold the Unit 209 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Giltinan and Gabrielle Vail, of St. Petersburg, for $637,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Whitney Beach

William Lloyd, trustee, sold the home at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Claire Hatch, of Longboat Key, for $574,900. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2005.

Lido Surf and Sand

Diana and Mark Holdinghausen, trustees, of Washington, Mo., sold the Unit 317 condominium at 1104 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Shawn and Jennifer O’Malley, of Lemont, Ill., for $460,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Lido Towers

Dennis and Andrea Plautz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 510 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Rex and Teresa Antinozzi, of Traverse City, Mich., for $420,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2015.

Cedars East

Martin Gawel, of Tampa, sold the Unit 28 condominium at 842 Evergreen Way to Joseph Testa and Joelle Lugo, of Freehold, N.J., for $415,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in January.

William England and Tamalyn Ennis, of Darien, Ill., sold their Unit 6 condominium at 862 Evergreen Way to Laura McKechnie Holt, of Scotland, for $352,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2018.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Jack and Lenore Rubin, of Chicago, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 804 Bayport Way to Aramis and Linda Velazquez and Joseph Velazquez, of Longboat Key, for $400,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Sutton Place

Brenda Schmitt, of Kyle, Texas, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 605 Sutton Place to Richard and Janice Pearce, of Longboat Key, for $375,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,300 in 2013.

Lido Regency

John Watts, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 2-F condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Larry Lutz, of South San Francisco, for $354,500. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 981 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2017.

Seaplace

Joel and Eleanore Freid, of Lakeland, sold their Unit G2-213E condominium at 2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robinson Family Enterprises LLC for $320,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1998.

Longboat Arms

Humbart Santillo Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 101C condominium at 3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Victor Michael Wagner, of Longboat Key, for $270,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2015.