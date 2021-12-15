Skeleton at medical office wishes everyone merry Christmas

Sitting quietly in the corner of a Intercoastal Medical office in Hyde Park, there's a guy who's seen better days but still manages to deliver a sound message this holiday season.

Complete with a Santa hat, a mask, a festive set of glasses and a T-shirt featuring a masked Jolly Old Elf wishing everyone would "Spread Joy, Not Germs'' the character drew a fair bit of attention during a recent lunch-hour rush.

"Bye, there, young fella,'' one man said as he left the office.