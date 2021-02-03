Signing Day 2021 roundup

Area athletes see their dreams come true
Signing Day 2021 is upon us. Below is a list of the East County and Sarasota athletes who signed, separated by school and listed in alphabetical order.
This article will be updated as signings are announced.
Booker High
Mallick Sholi - Duquesne University, football
Trevion Thomas - St. Thomas University, football
Gehrig Wright - Virginia Military Institute, baseball
Braden River High
Jordan Carter - Wabash College, football
Will Ferguson - Monmouth College, football
Carson Goda - Saint Anselm College, football
Shawqi Itraish - Rice University, football
Bailey Jenkins - Warner University, softball
Landon Kiefer - Missouri S&T, baseball
Andrea Garcia Marzan - Fayetteville State University, volleyball
Shane Moran - Clarion University, football
Camden Sprague - Western Carolina University, baseball
Courtney Stout - Eastern Florida State College, softball
Josh Thomas - Albany State University, football
Ryan Waldschmidt - Charleston Southern University, baseball
Cardinal Mooney High
Gabriel Hahn - Cornell University, football
Cameron Heald - Butler University, football
Lakewood Ranch High
Eli Daniels - Warner University, football
Emar'je Grace - Warner University, football
The Out-of-Door Academy
Note: These are commitments, not signings. ODA will holds its own signing day in April.
Tyler Colditz - Trinity College, baseball
David Cureton - Santa Clara University, rowing
Tanner Fairchild - Trinity College, baseball
Ethan Jarr - Florida Tech, swimming
Ryan Kelly - Emory University, baseball
Jake Naese - Temple University, golf
Maeve Studdiford - Colby College, cross country/track and field
Saraiah Walkes - Eastern Michigan University, track and field
Reece Whatmore - Carnegie Mellon University, swimming
Riverview High
Russell Aetonu - Jefferson State, golf
Delaney Bailey - University of Tampa, swimming
Jarius Brewer - Georgia Military College, football
Eli Fizer - Berry College, soccer
Mike Fraraccio - University of Pennsylvania
Fabian Gines-Torres - Youngstown State, swimming
Michael “Poohdah” Hayes - Lafayette College
Sincere Littles - Tennessee State University, football
Jacob Petitta - Hendrix College, swimming
Sambo Ung - St. Thomas University, football