Signing Day 2021 roundup

Signing Day 2021 is upon us. Below is a list of the East County and Sarasota athletes who signed, separated by school and listed in alphabetical order.

This article will be updated as signings are announced.

Booker High

Mallick Sholi - Duquesne University, football

Trevion Thomas - St. Thomas University, football

Gehrig Wright - Virginia Military Institute, baseball

Braden River High

Jordan Carter - Wabash College, football

Will Ferguson - Monmouth College, football

Carson Goda - Saint Anselm College, football

Shawqi Itraish - Rice University, football

Bailey Jenkins - Warner University, softball

Landon Kiefer - Missouri S&T, baseball

Andrea Garcia Marzan - Fayetteville State University, volleyball

Shane Moran - Clarion University, football

Camden Sprague - Western Carolina University, baseball

Courtney Stout - Eastern Florida State College, softball

Josh Thomas - Albany State University, football

Ryan Waldschmidt - Charleston Southern University, baseball

Cardinal Mooney High

Gabriel Hahn - Cornell University, football

Cameron Heald - Butler University, football

Lakewood Ranch High

Eli Daniels - Warner University, football

Emar'je Grace - Warner University, football

The Out-of-Door Academy

Note: These are commitments, not signings. ODA will holds its own signing day in April.

Tyler Colditz - Trinity College, baseball

David Cureton - Santa Clara University, rowing

Tanner Fairchild - Trinity College, baseball

Ethan Jarr - Florida Tech, swimming

Ryan Kelly - Emory University, baseball

Jake Naese - Temple University, golf

Maeve Studdiford - Colby College, cross country/track and field

Saraiah Walkes - Eastern Michigan University, track and field

Reece Whatmore - Carnegie Mellon University, swimming

Riverview High

Russell Aetonu - Jefferson State, golf

Delaney Bailey - University of Tampa, swimming

Jarius Brewer - Georgia Military College, football

Eli Fizer - Berry College, soccer

Mike Fraraccio - University of Pennsylvania

Fabian Gines-Torres - Youngstown State, swimming

Michael “Poohdah” Hayes - Lafayette College

Sincere Littles - Tennessee State University, football

Jacob Petitta - Hendrix College, swimming

Sambo Ung - St. Thomas University, football