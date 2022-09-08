A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.

Top Sales Around the Area Sarasota: $5.5 million Questar Lane Patrick and Brenda Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1726 Questar Lane to Gary Kompothecras, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5.5 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2020. Palmer Ranch: $1.8 million Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch Philip Bradford Vaughan and Rebecca Julian Vaughan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5336 Greenbrook Drive to Todd John Peplinski and Sheli Lee Poplinski, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $989,600 in 2019.

Sarasota

High Point Circle

Anthony and Rebekah Mullet, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1898 High Point Drive to Ryan and Joanna Rosenthal, of Deerfield, Illinois, for $4.1 million. Built in 2020, it has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,102 square feet of living area.

San Remo Estates

John and Barbara Rade, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3545 San Remo Terrace to Anthony and Dianna Pesavento, of Sarasota, for $2.95 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,238,000 in 2001.

South Gate

Patrick and Meka Schurr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2615 Rose St. to Maxwell Taylor, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,468 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Yvonne Prodger, of Barrington, Rhode Island, sold her Unit 1417 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Katherine Lee, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2004.

La Linda Terrace

Cheskin Park, of Paramus, New Jersey, sold the home at 2234 Arlington St. to Hans Schmeits and Kimberly Royster Schmeits, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,000 in 2019.

Rivo at Ringling

Anita Rambo Dunlap, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1003 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Lone Pine Investments LLC for $670,600. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,400 in 2006.

Siesta Pointe

Bret and Beth Lewis, of Clinton, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit B15 condominium at 8920 Duval Lane to Jeffrey Manga, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, for $620,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate Woods

James Champine and Maria Champine, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7428 Biltmore Drive to Frank Galdieri, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,828 square feet of living area.

Blossom Brook

Bonnie McAuliffe and Jorge Castillo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2340 Grove St. to Theresa Sarro, of Forest Hills, New York, for $545,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2018.

Sun Haven

Agredano Group LLC sold the home at 5651 New York Ave. to James Monaghan and Robin Van Zandt, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in April.

Riverwood Pines

Viviana Romero, Javier Martin Rodriguez and Ricardo Martin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2327 Riverwood Pines Drive to Sky Land Trust, trustee, for $505,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate East

Norma Howlett sold the home at 3811 Easton St. to Anthony and Sharon Fudoli, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1988.

Siesta Key

Siesta’s Bayside

Nancy Potter, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 555 Commonwealth Place to Wesolve Properties LLC for $2.2 million. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,000 in 2013.

Siesta Isles

Gary and Pamela Minnich, of Leesburg, Indiana, sold their home at 5551 Contento Drive to Larry and Yessenia Kershner, of Hagerstown, Maryland, for $1.85 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.08 million in 2019.

Coquille

Kelvin and Marjorie Cooper sold their Unit 205 condominium at 1157 Coquille St. to Eric and Christine Austvold, of Sarasota, for $1,125,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2018.

Seashell

Benjamin Dispenziere, Judith Ann Dispenziere and Thomas Dispenziere, of Wayne, New Jersey, sold their Unit 505 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Arthur Clark Jr., of Venice, for $850,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area.

The Anchorage

Joanne Reeder, trustee, of Geneva, Illinois, sold the Unit 706 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Molham Abdel Meguid and Maggy Youssef, of Ontario, Canada, for $700,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2000.

Siesta Manor

Shaun and Jennifer Williams, of Fairfield, Connecticut, sold their home at 338 Avenida Milano to 338 Avenida Milano LLC for $666,300. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $849,000 in 2021.

Bay Oaks

Jeffrey Mudrow and Teresa Lea Mudrow sold their Unit A-52 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Victor Kairouz and Sonia Eid, of Cleveland, Ohio, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2021.

La Siesta

Robert and Aileen White, of Brentwood, Tennessee, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 925 Beach Road to Debra Hering, trustee, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $351,000 in 2015.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Elyse Jane Waddy and Katie Elizabeth White sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6200 Midnight Pass Road to Victoria Ann Maddocks, of Sarasota, for $566,700. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,000 in 2003.

Midnight Cove

Richard Pearson, of Essex, United Kingdom, sold his Unit 423 condominium at 1600 Cove II Place to Molly Chan, of Siesta Key, for $575,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1992.

Walter Hammerling, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the Unit 732 condominium at 6350 Midnight Cove Road to OLKN Capital LLC for $555,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 2016.

Palmer Ranch

Villagewalk

Ya Jia and Junhai Liang, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5781 Valente Place to Alexander Hotye and Daisy Otilia Hotye, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,900 in 2021.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Joseph Adam Tami and Lindsay Marie Tami, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8677 Palmer Park Circle to SN Florida II LLC for $500,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2020.