Siesta Key house sells for $4.2 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 12 and July 16.

A home in Mira-Mar tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Equalcross Ltd. sold the home at 8155 Midnight Pass Road to Samuel and Paula Strickland, of Osprey, for $4.2 million. Built in 1986, it has six bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.65 million in 1992.

SARASOTA

The Tower Residences

Kevin and Paula Butler sold their Unit 406 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Mark Kleinschmidt, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,725,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,799 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,087,500 in 2013.

Grove Heights

Bonner Victor Chance Jr. and Kimberli Chance, of Canandaigua, New York, sold their home at 1924 Grove St. to TCMAX LLC for $1,502,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2017.

McIntyre-Wilson-Potter’s

Kelly Wade, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, sold two properties at 1690 and 1688 Arlington St. to Side of the Mesa LLC for $1.5 million. The property at 1690 was built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. The property at 1688 was built in 2004, it has one bedroom, one bath and 625 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.05 million in 2020.

Oyster Bay Estates

Ronald Kendall, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4436 and 4422 Westwood Lane to Kurt and Joanne Mueffelmann, of Sarasota, for $1.47 million. The property at 4436 was built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,383 square feet of living area. The property at 4422 was built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,414 square feet of living area.

Hansen

Christopher and Cassandra Stanley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1603 Kenilworth St. to Jasmin and Kevin Butt, of Melbourne, for $1,451,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $905,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1025 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to James Charles Devellano, of Sarasota, for $891,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $815,000 in 2017.

Glen Hammock

Mikael Mosti and Mary Ellen Mosti, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3299 Glenna Lane to Eric Neil Piazza and Meredith Nimz Piazza, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 1993.

Bay View Acres

Robert and Leonie McDonald, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6719 Ave. B to Sandra Sanders, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in June.

The Condominium on the Bay

Joan Cable and Michael Burger, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 112 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Kathryn Gritz, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2004.

The Landings

Thomas Gumpel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4864 Peregrine Point Circle N. to John and Catherine Virball, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2017.

5th & Central

Fifth & Central LLC sold the Unit 206 condominium at 427 Central Ave. to Lawrence and Keli Lynch, of Princeton, New Jersey, for $675,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,874 square feet of living area.

Huntington Pointe

Caldwell Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 8861 Havenridge Drive to Marjory Ann Frasch, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for $664,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,500 in 2011.

Valerie Forsythe, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4161 Hearthstone Drive to Sergey Emelyanov and Tatiana Emelyanova, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,900 in 1995.

Brunks Addition to City of Sarasota

Phillip Dickson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2747 Floyd St. to Jacqueline Planchard, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2017.

Pier 550

Dennis Edwin Trencher and Susan Brown Trencher, of Dewey Beach, Delaware, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Hengrave LLC for $525,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in March.

Gulf Gate East

Lee Ann Fleissner, Jennifer MacDonald Reiter, Ericka Yvonne Damico, Stephanie Yvonne Fleissner, Melanie Blay, Robert Mitchell, Joseph Jack Fleissner and Amy Gayle Mitchell Overstreet, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3711 Kingston Blvd. to Juergen and Eva Stahl, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,600 in 1985.

South Gate

James and Pamela Pulsifer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2449 Siesta Drive to Kelly Westover, trustee, of Sarasota, for $509,900. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Steven Novick and Martha Hallock, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sold their home at 3632 Thornton Place to Laura Daniel Gale and Cynthia Daniel Chamberlain, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2018.

One Hundred Central

Galactic Investments Ltd. Inc. sold the Unit B408 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Davis Edmon Tillman and Suellen Hales, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, for $490,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2019.

Alinari

Jeffrey and Ruxandra Brown, of Falls Church, Virginia, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Leif and Linda Bergstrom, of Chicago, for $475,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,500 in 2010.

Brookside

Jeffrey and Samantha Timberlake, of Mineral, Virginia, sold their home at 4033 Lisbon Place to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $443,900. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2011.

The 101

Richard Altman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Brian Jensen, of Buffalo, New York, for $435,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Out of Door

John Colton and Michele Vanendooren sold their home at 107 Ocean Place to Jac Zay LLC and Fleur de Lis Group LLC for $3.6 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2005.

North Harbor

Brett Buggeln and Kimberly Hardy Buggeln, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1334 Roberts Bay Lane to David Conley Kelley and Jacalyn Peter, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, for $1,975,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2015.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Weiler Properties Ltd. sold the home at 311 Ogden St. to Madison Edgewater Properties LLC for $1.55 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1. million in 2020.

Siesta Isles

Barbara Simmons, of W. Friendship, Maryland, sold her home at 5634 Cape Leyte Drive to Donald Brown Jr., trustee, of Buffalo, New York, for $1.15 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $805,000 in 2018.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

John Troli Jr., of Quebec, Canada, sold his Unit 325 condominium at 5961 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Deborah Van Leeuwen, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $1.11 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $702,000 in 2010.

Fisherman Cove

Green Mountain Interests FC LLC sold the Unit 304 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to CDMD Rentals LLC for $860,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $596,000 in 2009.

Windsong Lane

Brian Parisi, Donald Peterson III, Gerald DiPietro and Molly Peters, of Canton, Ohio, sold their home at 1108 Windsong Lane to Siesta Playlist LLC for $787,500. Built in 1930, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2020.

Island Reef

Patricia Schaumloeffel, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 503-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Tadeusz Egnacy Zuczek and Ermalinda Marano Zuczek, of Sarasota, for $647,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2001.

William Roethel, trustee, sold the Unit 504-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to 7595 E Hall Road LLC for $580,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,000 in 2004.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Jackson Family Properties I LLC sold the Unit GP 11 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Bretton and Cathryn Stafford and Andrew and Amy Stafford, of Loch Lloyd, Missouri, for $549,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 1998.

Leanne Pease, trustee, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, sold the Unit 216 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Rafal and Dorota Jablonski, of Middle Village, New York, for $450,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1999.

Bay Oaks

J&E Holdings of Sarasota LLC sold the Unit A-52 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey and Teresa Lea Mudrow, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2017.

Jamaica Royale

David Overdorf and Shari Overdorf, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 19 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to J&E Holdings of Sarasota LLC for $450,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Sally and Neil Mastropietro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8267 Shadow Pine Way to Jaye and Christopher Tumpkin, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,371 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Howard and Bryna Tevlowitz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4597 Sweetmeadow Circle to Simon Bacon and Cheryl Caswell, of Sarasota, for $539,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,252 square feet of living area.

Robert and Mary Stevenson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 8224 Nice Way to William and Mary Quig, of South Bend, Indiana, for $453,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area.

Valencia at Prestancia

Robert Horowitz, trustee, and Catherine Horowitz sold the Unit 5 condominium at 7250 Alicante Drive to Chin Ho Tsui and Carmen Ching, of Sarsota, for $520,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 1999.

Marbella

OPENDOOR Property Trust I sold the home at 4014 Via Mirada to Mary Kay Rochte, of Sarasota, for $446,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,800 in May.

Villagewalk

Daniel Michael Behnisch and Karen Sue Behnisch, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5364 Davini St. to Serge and Elena Rozkov, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Isles of Sarasota

Mauro and Elaine Rojas, of Stamford, Connecticut, sold their home at 5991 Benevento Drive to Mikhail Potiyevskiy and Olga Dukhovny, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,600 in 2006.

OSPREY

Willowbend

Lisa Akyian, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold her home at 686 Crane Prairie Way to Jon Louis Korecki, of Vista, California, for $766,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2004.

Palms at Casey Key

Morad Sbahi and Halima Bahiri, of Miami, sold their home at 4452 Conchfish Lane to Larry and Gloria Tarpley, of Osprey, for $650,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,500 in 2011.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Adrian Ion Micu, of Osprey, sold his Unit 304 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to June Cassidy, of Osprey, for $499,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in February.

Rivendell

Martha Rogers, trustee, of Timothy Rogers, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, sold the home at 563 Meadow Sweet Circle to Eric Albert Matunas and Andrea Matunas, trustees, of E. Haddam, Connecticut, for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,300 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Julie Mata Sanchez and Michael Hotze, trustees, of Tampa, sold the home at 2193 Muskogee Trail to Lewis and Linda Petrie, of Nokomis, for $605,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Sorrento East

William and Bonnie Pfost, trustee, sold the home at 129 Da Vinci Drive to Keith Butler and Judy Elizabeth Butler, of Nokomis, for $550,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 1999.

Pamela Marie Holloway sold the home at 317 Angelico Drive to Donald and Rickie Hall, of White Bluff, Tennessee, for $500,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,898 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2016.