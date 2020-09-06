Siesta Key home sells for $5 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Mette Milland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3929 Higel Ave. to DSL Florida LLC for $5 million. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 8,381 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.4 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Bay View Heights Addition

Keith and Alicia Larkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2524 S. Osprey Ave. to Sean and Lindsay Nappo, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,438 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Gardens

Kirk Bradley and Allison Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5411 America Drive to John and Laura Withelder, of San Francisco, for $795,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,900 in 2000.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Pine Shores Estates: Steven and Jeanne Guerrazzi, trustees, of Incline Village, Nev., sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Michael and Mette Milland, of Sarasota, for $3.43 million. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.9 million in 2008. PALMER RANCH Deer Creek: Frank and Lydia Hausman, of Osprey, sold their home at 8544 Woodbriar Drive to Gregory and Diane Falk, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., for $850,000. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,865 square feet of living area. It sold for $451,000 in 2010. OSPREY Oaks II: Elizabeth Mikhail, trustee, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., sold the home at 457 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Michael Lonier and Elaine Fry, of Osprey, for $680,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,788 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS Casey Key: Linda Tetrault, of Punta Gorda, sold her home at 3804 Cutlass Bayou to Clayton Peter Hummel and Zoe Hummel, of Tampa, for $860,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2009.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Carol Joy Chawkins, trustee, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 5440 Eagles Point Circle to Michael Upton and Janet Upton, trustees, of Sarasota, for $699,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,500 in 1997.

McClellan Park

Bank of America sold the home at 1701 Hashay Drive to Affordable Homebuyers LLC for $685,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,510 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,052,500 in April.

1350 Main Residential

Jay and Mary Kay Proops, of Boca Grande, sold their Unit 604 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Chard Turnbull, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2014.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

David and Kelli Coleman, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 4626 S. Murdock Ave. to Kathy Dianne Wagler and Joseph Wagler, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2015.

The Island

Virginia Perret-Gentil, of Sarasota, sold her Unit E-2 condominium at 2129 Michele Drive to Nancy Fantuzzi and Peter Belcastro, of Watchung, N.J., for $493,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,919 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,600 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Chris Jenkins and James Stephens, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3343 Espanola Drive to Anne Elizabeth Taylor Scheiderer, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Granada

Mary Rees Nishio, of British Columbia, Canada, sold her home at 3529 Jacinto Court to Josiah Walker Bancroft III, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,062 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Lake

Melinda and Eduardo Alegria, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2512 Wilkinson Circle to Amy Marie Yoder and Jacob Jock, of Sarasota, for $411,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Scott and Jamie Jalwan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2724 Hyde Park St. to Becky Moyer, of Sarasota, for $399,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $182,000 in 2009.

Wayne Bradford Gartner and Olivia Gartner, of Morrisville, Vt., sold their home at 3341 Fair Oaks Place to J2C Properties LLC for $250,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,000 in 2001.

Phillippi Shores

Barbara Sloat, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5131 Admiral Place to Jennifer Topjun, trustee, and Charles Power, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Park

Wayne Cote, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2227 Ixora Ave. to Sarah Hernandez and Johannes Georg Werver, of Sarasota, for $359,300. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,018 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Alinari

Elizabeth Bueker, of Tallevast, sold her Unit 1005 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Ronald Stanley, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Bay Haven

Robin Gayle Thomas, of Sarasota, sold her home at 943 Patterson Drive to William O’Mahoney Jr. and Osasu Atoe, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2018.

The 101

Rolf Steve Luscher, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 10-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Superior Real Estate Holdings LLC for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $43,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Robert and Sharon Kroupa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6530 Bowline Drive to MSPerry Properties LLC for $343,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2019.

Peter and Nancy Kiziu, of Ocala, sold their home at 3130 Post Road to Werner Schaefer, of Sarasota, for $338,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,500 in 2001.

Gulf Gate Woods

Allan and Cynthia Beck, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 2810 Hardee Drive to Victor Tsetsulin and Ekaterina Pakhomova, of Sarasota, for $343,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,017 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1995.

Riverwood Park

Sheila Samuel, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2258 Cameron Lane to W. Timothy Johnson, Linda Johnson, Jonathan Fleming and Sara Fleming, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,118 square feet of living area.

Seminole Park

Zeta Development LLC sold the home at 630 47th St. to Jack Rogers, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 824 square feet of living area. It sold for $62,000 in 2012.

Forest Hills

Michael and Jennifer Christman sold their home at 4388 Foremere Place to Joseph and Brenda Riolo, of Woodbury, Conn., for $295,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,653 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Lynnhurst

Ashley Christine Murphy and Timothy Michael Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2721 Hillview St. to Rebecca Johnston-Tavill, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2013.

Nash’s

Michael Holahan and Rebecca Holahan sold their home at to Alexander Boevets and Natalia Ivanovna Golonyagina, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,500 in 1984.

Castel Del Mare

Brian and Kristen Valerugo, of Markesan, Wis., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 1654 Stickney Point Road to Joshua Sobitz, trustee, of Uniontown, Ohio, for $271,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2015.

Golf Estates

Michael Hubler sold the home at 4389 Iola Drive to Tyler Scott Neumann and Lydia Marie Dumais, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,400 in 2014.

Gulf Gate Glen

John Sedlar and Nancy Windemuller-Sedlar, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3265 Gulf Watch Court to John Bill, trustee, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $186,000 in 2015.

Town & Country Estates

Donna Van Dyke, of Avondale, Pa., sold her home at 3567 Plantation Drive to Rebecca Heintz, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $38,800 in 1977.

SIESTA KEY

Out of Door School

Arthur Howard, trustee, Andrew Howard and Michele Kinderman, of Wellington, sold the home at 111 Ocean Place to Jaclyn Kim Brunkhorst, of Sarasota, for $3,724,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,721 square feet of living area.

Sara Sands

Wendy Makepeace, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5158 Sandy Beach Ave. to Peter Walsh and Carrie Lynn Walsh, of Sarasota, for $2,075,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.53 million in 2015.

Hidden Lagoon Beach Club

William Roy Kuhn and Nancy Kuhn, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 702 condominium at 8600 Midnight Pass Road to Mary Ann Jones, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,295,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2015.

Crescent Royale

William Bortz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 797 Beach Road to Seacon Inc. for $1,065,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,777 square feet of living area. It sold for $619,500 in 2013.

Siesta Beach

Daniel Kaplon, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5121 Oxford Drive to David Foster Coleman and Kelli Coleman, of Siesta Key, for $1 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2015.

Matt Combs and Lina Kajetaite, of Sarasota, sold their home at 810 Plymouth St. to Lisa and Ernest Fouraker, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $467,000 in 2017.

Bella Mar of Siesta Key

4 Street LLC sold the Unit A condominium at 1028 Crescent St. to Megan and Todd Brookens, of Monclova, Ohio, for $992,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in April.

Casarina

Randi and Edward McCurdy, trustees, sold the Unit 311 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Pamela McNeese, of Hoschton, Ga., for $975,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,481 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,000 in 2013.

Crystal Sands

Spank the Monkey LLC sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Julie Wainscott, of Waterford, Conn., for $789,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2008.

Siesta Isles

Thomas Dudenhoeffer and Julie Ann McNabb, of Osprey, sold their home at 1007 Contento St. to Joseph and Christine Mavec, of Ponte Vedra, for $755,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,796 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 1999.

Sarasota Beach

Michael and Holly Sprout, of N. Venice, sold their home at 685 Avenida De Mayo to Michael Amstutz and Elena Petrova, of Sarasota, for $735,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,504 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1986.

Whispering Sands

Gilbert and Judith Wadina sold their Unit 203 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Christopher Davis and Monique Byrd, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2007.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Andrew Wachnik and Elizabeth Wachnik, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 6236 Midnight Pass Road to Olexandr Artemenko and Lyudmyla Yefymovych, of Bloomingburg, N.Y., for $635,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2010.

Siesta Manor

David and Carol Stiebel, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their home at 348 Avenida Madera to Tommy Meyer and Ana Maria Andrade, of Sarasota, for $596,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2003.

The Anchorage

William and Jocelyn Norris, of Boston, sold their Unit 707 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to 707 Anchorage on the Key LLC for $449,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Villa Navarra

Nan Whiteway-Gagliano sold her Unit 6 condominium at 141 Avenida Messina to Ruth Herron Smalt, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $84,000 in 1989.

Bay Oaks

Mercedes and Christopher Gyorgy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E-85 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Tracy Nanartowicz, of Montville, N.J., for $399,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2005.

Siesta Harbor

Brian and Nella Kevens sold their Unit 301 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to Joseph and Debra Chaney, of Linthicum, Md., for $343,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,500 in 2013.

Castaway Cove

Tom Price, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 3B condominium at 9226 Midnight Pass Road to Linda and Michael Gallagher, of Lowell, Mass., for $332,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Villa D’Este

William Dalton and Jennifer Putnam, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7223 Villa D’Este Drive to Timothy and Mary Condon, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2007.

Robert and Sara Fields sold their home at 7367 Villa D’Este Drive to Richard Zetzer, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2007.

La Vista

Nancy Scimone and Geoffrey Scimone, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 7789 Calle Facil to Mary Beth Tryon and Joseph Usewicz Jr., of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $645,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Thomas Koresh and Courtney Lynn-Paige Koresh, of Colony, Texas, sold their home at 5786 Inkberry Circle to James Gibbons Agee, of Sarasota, for $540,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $407,400 in 2016.

Jacob and Serenity Ruscoe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7209 Monarda Drive to Andrew and Laura Conaboy, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,973 square feet of living area. It sold for $364,700 in 2014.

David and Brandy Kaufman sold their home at 7210 Monarda Drive to James Doyle Jr., of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,500 in 2014.

Stonebridge

David Grant Pursell and Suzann Kathryn Pursell, of Osprey, sold their home at 7596 Ridge Road to Mark Lasiter, of Greenwood, Ind., for $511,400. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Greg Stahl sold the home at 7351 Ridge Road to Eugenia Earle Randolph, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $376,000 in 2007.

Milan Desai, of Beaverton, Ore., sold his home at 7341 Featherstone Blvd. to Frank Tadros and Jacqueline Katanasho-Tadros, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,800 in 2001.

The Enclave at Prestancia

S. Rebecca and William Ferraro, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7755 Club Lane to Daniel Roman Hawryschuk and Marcia Ann Hawryschuk, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2003.

Turtle Rock

Kevin Howell Klein, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5111 Brooksbend Circle to Gillian Lee Dorociak, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $504,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

James and Linda Sims, of Bardstown, Ky., sold their home at 8784 Pebble Creek Lane to John Moody and Sandra Barker, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Isles of Sarasota

Sastri Harnarayan, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5925 Mariposa Lane to Patrick and Julia McCoy, of Sarasota, for $435,500. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,200 in 2010.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

John Fischer and Nancy McIver, of Mendham, N.J., sold their home at 8312 Alexandria Court to Marianne Varma, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,500 in 2015.

Marbella

Brian Ebmeyer and Jean Miller Ebmeyer sold their home at 3994 Via Mirada to Jefferson Brougher, of Indianapolis, for $379,900. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,703 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2019.

OSPREY

Bayside

Ashby Morris Cook Jr. and Katherine Alyne Brown Cook, of Greensboro, N.C., sold their home at 3969 Waypoint Ave. to Michael Martin, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2018.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, sold the home at 1148 Mallard Marsh Drive to Chi Keung Victor Fung and Monica Wangxia Li Fung, of Osprey, for $565,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,618 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

U.S. Bank Trustee, trustee, sold the home at 41 Landlubber Lane to Scott Spence and Amanda Miller, of Kokomo, Ind., for $538,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2000.

Bay Acres

Thomas Clay, of Osprey, sold the home at 321 Bayshore Drive to Anne Kelly-Banks, of Berkeley Heights, N.J., for $525,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Casey Key Beach House LLC sold the home at 3704 Sandspur Lane to Yaro Enterprises Inc. for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2004.

Sorrento East

Santo and Gianna Puleo, trustees, sold the home at 397 W. Rossetti Drive to Garner Investment Holdings LLC for $345,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Springhill Park

Adrian Chapay and Nellie Hanneford-Chapay, of Osprey, sold their home at 2329 S. Tamiami Trail to George Carden LLC for $293,600. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,298 square feet of living area.