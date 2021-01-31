Siesta Key home sells for $5.9 million

A home in the Bay Island community of Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jack and Deborah Hawn sold their home at 901 Norsota Way to Sybrand Vander Dussen and Jenise Kay Vander Dussen, of Clovis, N.M., for $5.9 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.1 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

The Phoenix

Elisabeth Waters sold the Unit 102 condominium at 136 Golden Gate Point to Richard Higgs and Josellyn Yousef, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,115,000 in 2001.

Hartsdale

Christopher and Dina Kerr, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1943 Morris St. to Thomas and Cindy Jones, of Sarasota, for $1,687,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,545,000 in 2017.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Vue Keith and Lisa Helming, of Eden Prairie, Minn., sold their Unit 1909 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Strauss and Robin Klein-Strauss, of Sarasota, for $2.85 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,895 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,999,000 in 2017. PALMER RANCH Beneva Oaks XiaoFei Liu, of San Ramon, Calif., sold his home at 3774 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Peter George Lunt and Susan Beth Lunt, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,519 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,203,000 in 2013. OSPREY Meridian at the Oaks Preserve Edward Barry Hilton and Casiana Hilton, trustees, sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to JWJ Trust Properties LLC for $1,365,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2005. NOKOMIS Casey Key Gary Ellis Bodner and Lynn Moore Bodner, trustees, of Nokomis, sold three properties at 3250 Casey Key Road to James and Heidi Williams, of Hanover, Minn., for $2,625,000. The first property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 901 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 661 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 3,078 square feet of living area. They sold for $830,000 in 1997.

Poinsettia Park

Andres and Keely Torres sold their home at 1831 Oleander St. to Martin and Judith Welch, of Sarasota, for $1,675,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $976,000 in 2013.

Gary Stevens sold his home at 1855 Orchid St. to Nathaniel Dyer Weiss, of Sarasota, for $1,185,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $955,000 in 2017.

Shady Creek

Andreas and Marianne Boll sold their home at 2416 Adagio Way to David Shuel, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,822 square feet of living area.

Mark Sarasota

KT State & Lemon LLLP sold the Unit 905 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to James Green, trustee, of Sarasota, for $885,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,500 square feet of living area.

Lewis Comb’s

Charles and Susan Morgenthaler sold their home at 1695 Arlington St. to Helen Barbara Herrott, of Greenwich, Conn., for $810,000. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1993.

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

James Hanrahan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1286 May Lane to Julie Murphy, of Sarasota, for $719,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,500 in 2019.

Hudson Landings

Gordon Terris, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 860 condominium at 860 Hudson Ave. to Julie Servatius, trustee, of Lena, Ill., for $690,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2004.

Petroutsa Brothers

VZS Design LLC sold the home at 1697 Ninth St. to Jerry Zimring and Millie Zimring, trustees, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area.

Harbor Acres

James and Julie Pipes sold their home at 1550 S. Orange Ave. to HB Land Holdings LLC for $640,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2014.

Indian Beach

Long Nguyen, of Gulfport, sold his home at 3866 Bay Shore Road to Mark Christopher Brennan and Mark William Nickels, of Mashpee, Mass., for $580,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2011.

Hartland Park

Michelle Suzanne Gratton and Brock Richard Gratton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1857 Jasmine Drive to Nancy Collins, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $181,500 in 2009.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 387 Wingfield Drive to Erin Leigh Jennings-Orozco and Elizabeth Katherine Jennings-Orozco, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,111 square feet of living area.

Rivo at Ringling

Thomas and Shirley Muraca, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 911 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Collette Helen Donovan, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $532,200 in 2006.

Bay View Acres

John and Sheila Sharpe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1730 Laramie St. to Donald Stephen Sackmann Jr., of Sarasota, for $437,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,243 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2017.

Greenbriar Homes

Tze Wang Ma and Rebekah Ma sold their home at 2966 Browning St. to Foster and Morgan Hall, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2020.

Phillippi Gardens

Douglas Lapp sold his home at 5723 Volsella Place to HPA US2 LLC for $380,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2016.

South Gate

Mary Morella, Raymond Brassard, Robert Brassard, Richard Brassard, John Brassard, Thomas Brassard and Susan Rohner sold their home at 2524 Goldenrod St. to John Christian Spielvogel and Laura Tracy Spielvogel, of State College, Pa., for $375,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $28,000 in 1971.

Gulf Gate Pines

Peter Magnuson sold the home at 2230 Pine View Circle to Keith Magnuson, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Forest Hills

Brent Wilson sold the home at 2665 Oakmere Lane to Denio and Edlira Lalo, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $83,000 in 1996.

Flora-Villa

Pierre Thomas, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4044 Olive Ave. to Jason Millard and Ryan and Erica Pierson, of Winter Garden, for $333,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,790 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2005.

Ashton Enclave Land Condominium

Ashton Enclave Inc. sold the Unit 3 condominium at 2874 Ashton Road to William and Tina Myers, of Middleton, Idaho, for $329,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $214,100 in 2016.

Pittman-Campo

John Herrli sold the home at 2355 Milford Circle to Adam Witzel and Datev Gallagher, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $50,000 in 1997.

Brunks

Bernard Weiss and Beverly Nero, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 2772 Prospect St. to Francisca Ciancarelli and Fredy Alvarez, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Venice Co.

Mirza Velic and Medina Velic, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3020 Gypsy St. to Andrea Marie Easterling and Robert Lane Hill, of Sarasota, for $322,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,630 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Greenwich

Ryan Francis, of Tampa, sold his home at 2207 Hibiscus St. to John Hawkins, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2004.

Renaissance

Jacqueline Henault, trustee, of Glastonbury, Conn., sold the Unit 303 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Donna and Bernard Moran, of Ocean City, N.J., for $320,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2010.

The Island

Kim Brooks and James Bauernschmidt sold their Unit A-3 condominium at 2215 Michele Drive to Patrick and Christal Snell, of Woburn, Mass., for $319,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,500 in 2018.

Gulfstream Towers

Jean Smith, of Williamsburg, Va., sold her Unit 801 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Montgomery Brearley, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $83,500 in 1984.

Hyde Park Citrus

Dwight and Natasha Bontrager sold their home at 2274 Rose St. to Jacob Reeves, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

William and Janice Farber sold their home at 320 Calle Miramar to Richard and Catherine Thompson, of Lexington, Mass., for $1,925,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,885,000 in 2018.

Revised Siesta

Annarita Scott, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 115 Edmondson Ave. to Eugene Mark Schanker and Dara Ann Schanker, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 1997.

Siesta Estates

COM-PAC Properties sold the home at 5582 Siesta Estates Court to Donald and Ann Wright, of Siesta Key, for $1,262,000. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2016.

Siesta Manor

Deon Wolff and Amy Wolff, of Lakeville, Minn., sold their home at 350 Avendia Leona to Randy and Kristin Matteson, of Siesta Key, for $1,215,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,548 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2012.

Windward Passage

Keith Sten, of Prosperity, Pa., sold the Unit W-2 condominium at 4712 Ocean Blvd. to Gregory and Christina Gould, of Bloomington, Ind., for $910,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2014.

Siesta Cove

David and Madonna Stein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5329 Siesta Court to In Store Marketing Holdings LLC for $800,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2001.

524 Beach Road

Michele Diane Lipman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit A condominium at 524 Beach Road to Jacquelyn and Seth Voigt, of Winter Garden, for $675,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 980 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2012.

Fisherman’s Cove

Robert Roggio, trustee, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Kimberly Hawley, of Glen Allen, Va., for $635,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2011.

Bay Tree Club

Anthony and Christine Vross, of Canfield, Ohio, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to F. Scott and Tia Westheimer, of Sarasota, for $622,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2013.

Whispering Sands

James and Louise Mitchell, trustees, of York, Maine, sold the Unit V-29 condominium at 147 Whispering Sands Drive to Daniel and Patricia Caffrey, of Croton on Hudson, N.Y., for $580,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2009.

Island Reef

Randy and Cynthia Mills sold their Unit C102 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Toni Ann Pelati, of Sarasota, for $557,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,500 in 2004.

Peppertree Bay

Muleskinner Holdings Ltd. Inc. sold the Unit 222 condominium at 6039 E. Peppertree Way to David and Carole Anne Burrows, of Ontario, Canada, for $535,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1994.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Daniel Abt, trustee, of Stamford, Conn., sold the Unit 404 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Nancy Newman Zacky and Paula Newman Pollachek, trustees, of Niwot, Colo., for $475,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1977.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Eddie and Alyse Daghelian, of Naples, sold their Unit S-8 condominium at 5970 Midnight Pass Road to Frank and Phyllis Carlin, of Melville, N.Y., for $465,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 872 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2010.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Matthew McGowan and Jennifer McGowan sold their Unit 520 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher James Gray and Jessica Louie, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,000 in 2015.

The Moorings

Gerald Wayne Marker and Audrey Pounds Marker, trustees, of Bloomington, Ind., sold the Unit 13 condominium at 9070 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis and Alice Crowley, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2011.

Paradise Cove

Richard Buonpane, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6600 Peacock Road to John and Julie Haney, of S. Elgin, Ill., for $360,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12001 Trails Reserve Court to John Choy and Nancy Sit, of Sarasota, for $939,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 5,259 square feet of living area.

Hammock Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12448 Golden Sage Drive to Timothy and Diane Murphy, of Sarasota, for $681,900. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,489 square feet of living area.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12487 Marsh Pointe Road to Guy Cagney and Joyce Cagney, trustees, of Sarasota, for $495,800. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,093 square feet of living area.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12266 Myrtle Bay Court to John Hughes, of Sarasota, for $397,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,548 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Thomas and Jennifer Fitzgerald sold their home at 3810 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Glenn Wayne Hines and Thi Tuyet Ngan Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,071 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2003.

David Strattard, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3942 Spyglass Hill Road to Gregory Metzger II and Annie Bernstein, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2005.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Edwar Delgado and Jennifer Noel Knaack, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5846 Palmer Ranch Parkway to John Andrew Sterling IV and Kari Christen Stander, of Troy, Mich., for $610,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,477 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,600 in 2014.

Laurence Page and Dawn Fouse-Page sold their home at 5773 Hydrangea Circle to Dmitriy and Anna Perelshteyn, of Duluth, Minn., for $400,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,600 in 2019.

Isles of Sarasota

David and Marla Yaegers, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5936 Mariposa Lane to Sherry Randolph, of Palatine, Ill., for $510,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $501,500 in 2007.

Robert Kenneth Papineau and Jessica Faye Papineau, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5698 Cabrera Court to Kevin and Maureen Buzdygon, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $361,400 in 2006.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Melvin Burkholder, of Lititz, Pa., sold his home at 8713 Bellussi Drive to Michael Viscuso, of Branford, Conn., for $499,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,600 in 2017.

Beverly Morse, trustee, sold the home at 8728 Bellussi Drive to John Benson and David Press, trustees, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,400 in 2018.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Glenn and Kathleen Boston, trustees, sold the Unit 28 condominium at 7141 Rue De Palisades to Michael Hurney, trustee, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,887 square feet of living area. It sold for $48,000 in 1988.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Sean Murphy and Laura Murphy, trustees, of Harvey Cedars, N.J., sold the home at 8712 Pebble Creek Lane to Jack and Susan Bonacci, of Sarasota, for $329,900. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Parisienne Gardens

Mary Conboy, Margaret Hanlon and Caroline Hojnowski, trustees, and Joan Cardwell, of Exeter, N.H., sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5200 Parisienne Place to Clarence Paul Birk and Patricia Birk, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2004.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Nelson Hurtado and Paula DeFreitas sold their home at 5745 Augusta Circle to Ivar Larsen, trustee, of Venice, for $303,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,000 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Joseph and Lucy Ann Carrara, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7856 Andora Drive to Daryl and Jessica Alopaeus, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

Larry Brown and Lisa Collins-Brown, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 216 Park Trace Blvd. to Mark an Kammy Novak, of Adel, Iowa, for $662,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,119 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2019.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

Miriam Thompson, of Nokomis, sold her home at 1147 Kings Way Drive to Karl and Danielle Johnson, of Nokomis, for $855,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2008.

Sorrento East

Michael Ciaravino and Shannon Reber, of Nokomis, sold their home at 117 Van Dyck Drive to Tara Salvaggio and Jonathan Daniel Hunter, of Nokomis, for $425,900. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $206,000 in 2010.

Jesse K. Hill’s

Norleen Fortin, of Parrish, sold her home at 308 Blackburn Road to Stephen and Tammy Judson, of Wethersfield, Conn., for $335,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,697 square feet of living area.