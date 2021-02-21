Siesta Key home sells for $4 million

A home in Cocoanut Bayou tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. George Manooshian Jr. and Kimberly Barfield Manooshian, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4401 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Cindy Stull, of Akron, for $4,072,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2017.

SARASOTA

Mark Sarasota

Ronald and Carolyn Vioni sold their Unit 610 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Dennis Lynch and Diana Lynch, trustees, of Burlington, Wis., for $1.1 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It sold for $933,500 in 2019.

Ali Shaygan, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 507 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Maria Pia Ghezzi, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2019, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,400 in 2020.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA The Residences Patricia Baker, trustee, of Teton Village, Wyo., sold the Unit 1602 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Luxus Capital LLC for $1.8 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.74 million in 2002. PALMER RANCH Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5329 Brookgrove Drive to Rebecca Barnes and Brian Lee Barnes, of Sparks, Nev., for $1,085,200. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,525 square feet of living area. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Edwin and Diane McKeever, of Venice, sold their home at 303 Sea Anchor Drive to Thomas and Karen Collins, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,969 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2012. NOKOMIS Blackburn Ridge Noel Louis Bergeron, trustee, of Okemos, Mich., sold the home at 16866 Full Sail Way to Terry and Karen Sligar, of Wheeling, W.Va., for $849,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,500 in 2018.

Condominium on the Bay

David Bryn Edwards, of St. Petersburg, sold his Unit 1705 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Geir Fjugstad, trustee, of Carmel, Calif., for $975,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Edward Orenstein and Ana Iguaran, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 612 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Roger Chudde and Mindy Munowitz, of Cincinnati, for $850,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 409 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Daniel Idzik and Kathleen Osborne, of Sarasota, for $839,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2010.

McClellan Park

McClellan Park Family Learning Center LLC sold the home at 1700 Seminole Drive to Travis Tisdale, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1916, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,417 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 1998.

Sonada

Michael Berger, of Clearwater, sold his home at 4709 Sonada Court to 4709 Sonada Court LLC for $720,000. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,058 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2014.

Ridgewood

Brock Thomas Horner and Tanna Michelle Horner sold their home at 4536 Riverwood Ave. to Adam Shapiro, of Sarasota, for $695,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2015.

Orange Park

Talon Home Builders Inc. sold the home at 2823 Marshall Drive to Eric and Erin Wilder, of Sarasota, for $679,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2018.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Jane Reynolds and Fredric Kent sold their home at 3243 Pine Valley Drive to Ronald Garrett Morrow, of Sarasota, for $577,300. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Whitney Wise Verdoni, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1837 Mid Ocean Circle to Marcia Malley, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,500 in 2009.

Rivo at Ringling

Chandni Anand, trustee, of Minot, N.D., sold the Unit 1005 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Ann Beringer Hollins, trustee, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2015.

Bay’s Bluff

Francisco Martins sold his Unit 101 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Kathleen Jean Brisbin, of Ontario, Canada, for $449,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,195 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,00 in 2015.

The 101

Equine Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 16-B condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Kevin and Karilea Rhea, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,319 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,900 in 2015.

Sarasota Dreaming II LLC sold the Unit 14-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Brenden Russell Aaronson, of Sarasota, for $378,200. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $271,100 in 2015.

Sapphire Heights

David Pineda and Tirza Kosche Pineda, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5021 Winchester Drive to Scott Lamoureaux and Sasha Erger, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,000 in 2011.

Pine Shores Estates

Charles Vanness II, of Sarasota, sold his home at 621 Beechwood Ave. to Timofei Borisovich Bolshakov and Ekaterina Aleksandrovna Bolshakova, of Lynnwood, Wash., for $387,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,453 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 1993.

Forest Oaks

Janet Baldwin, trustee, and Michael Alan Mocherman sold their home at 5315 Matthew Court to Patricia Lynn Huey, of Sarasota, for $359,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,963 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2001.

Florence

Nancy Craine, of Englewood, sold her home at 5923 Briarwood Ave. to Collin Rodgers, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Rent Siesta LLC sold the home at 3141 Chase Circle to Susan Konecny, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,000 in 2002.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Beach House

Carl and Mary Ann Amundsen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 500 Beach Road to Jason Scott Bontrager and Aimee Lynne Bontrager, trustees, of Bristol, Ind., for $3 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.78 million in 2015.

Spice Bay

Debra Ann and Raymond Gamache, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1220 Sharswood Lane to Paul Michael Thomson and Karen Ruth Craparo, of Sarasota, for $3 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,947 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2013.

Revised Siesta

Raquel and Cynthia Manakil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3912 Shell Road to Iwona Wegrzyn-Bochenska, of Wilmette, Ill., for $1.55 million. Built in 2009, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,879 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Roger Van Wie, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 5214 Avenida Del Mare to 5214 Avenida LLC for $1,525,000. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,569 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 765 square feet of living area. They sold for $795,000 in 2004.

Island House

George and Wendy Babits, of Ontario, Canada sold their Unit 1-N condominium at 6144 Midnight Pass Road to Voley Properties LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2011.

Siesta Isles

Joan Navarro, of Sarasota, sold her home at 935 Contento St. to Sonya and Andres Muller, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $1.25 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2019.

Siesta Gulf View

Donald and Wendy Hagen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 708 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Dahlia D’Angelo, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2017.

Secluded Harbour

Midnight Pass Rentals LLC sold the home at 1208 Solitude Lane to Michael Albert Athas and Lauren Coshatt Athas, of Sarasota, for $1.08 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2010.

Crystal Sands

Heider Investments Inc. sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Susan Whiting, trustee, of Kent, Ohio, for $1.03 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 1995.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

John Thievon, of Colleyville, Texas, sold his Unit 104 condominium at 6287 Midnight Pass Road to Kerry and Cecilia Gargano, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 1996.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Chad Turner, trustee, sold the Unit 317 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Kerry Bean, of Fleetwood, Pa., for $443,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1994.

Blair Weigel, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 601 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Judith Guzzi, of Sarasota, for $332,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 751 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,500 in 2010.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

J. Velma and Sharon Keen, trustees, of Rogers, Ark., sold the home at 8443 Woodbriar Drive to Michael Murray Ellingdal Hallam and Susan Hallam, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,068 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Rene Michael Ng and Nancy Carolyn Boudreaux-Ng, trustees, sold the home at 7253 Monarda Drive to William Dalae Markovitz and Catherine Clissold Markovitz, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,700 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Steven Robert La Bossiere and Karen Lee La Bossiere sold their home at 7989 Meadow Rush Loop to Larry James Wilson and Patricia Ann Wilson, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,670 square feet of living area.

Hammock Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12382 Marsh Pointe Road to Christian Cyr and Jamie Marie Cyr, of Hennepin, Ill., for $597,800. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,110 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Lannon and Arlette Walker, of Vaucluse, France, sold their home at 3705 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Amanda and Jose Horak, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2015.

Villa D’Este

Timothy and Mary Condon sold their home at 7243 Villa D’Este Drive to Linda Monda, trustee, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,500 in 2017.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Nicholas Toomer, of Osprey, sold his home at 8343 Canary Palm Court to Joseph and Barbara Zannino, of Baltimore, for $452,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Darina Buettner, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5071 Hanging Moss Lane to Sohrab Khadivian and Shirin Zandieh, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,191 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2017.

Lakeshore Village

Joseph Zeikus, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 192 condominium at 3973 Wilshire Circle E. to John and LeAnne Montgomery, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Candice Messerschmidt, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5819 Helicon Place to Dorothy and Edward Cheswick, of Smithtown, N.Y., for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,100 in 2002.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

Phillip and Marianne Gordon, of Osprey, sold their home at 160 Park Trace Blvd. to Brian Calka and Kim Azar-Anderson, of Osprey, for $640,100. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,931 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2014.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Georgia and Garry Sammons, trustees, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold the Unit 6103 condominium at 6100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Glen Simmonds, of Osprey, for $610,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,630 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2005.

Pine Ranch

Robert and Christine Butcher, of Osprey, sold their home at 403 Longbow Trail to Ariel and Kenia Acosta, of Osprey, for $599,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,500 in 2013.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-201 condominium at 260 Hidden Bay Drive to Richard Crotta Jr. and Joy Farquhar Crotta, of Osprey, for $560,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

Emerald Woods at Oaks

Homer and Nina Edmonson, of Osprey, sold their home at 1848 Amethyst Lane to Ken Green, of Osprey, for $474,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,500 in 2018.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Barry Bregman and Barbara Bregman, trustees, of Edgartown, Mass., sold the Unit 5 condominium at 1122 Beachcomber Court to Kurt and Ann Griesheim, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It sold for $434,900 in 2005.

Bay Oaks Estates

Bruce Nitsche, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 520 Oak Bay Drive to Larry Paul Bowman and Deborah Bowman, of Hickory, N.C., for $402,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,000 in 1998.

Lake Vista II

Karen and James Hastings, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 223 Hidden Bay Drive to Erik and Ann Mogavero, of Westbury, N.Y., for $350,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Sorrento Shores

Paranzino Enterprises Ltd. sold the home at 504 S. Shore Drive to Heather and Frank Centofanti, of New Middletown, Ohio, for $315,100. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Tomas and Aleida Barreto, of Englewood, sold their home at 333 Monte Place to Michael and Laura Kedroff, of Nokomis, for $360,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,500 in 2018.