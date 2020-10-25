Siesta Key home sells for $3.8 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Alexander Rigopulos, of Belmont, Mass., sold his home at 150 Givens St. to TDI Givens LLC for $3.8 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.89 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Vue

Edward and Lucinda Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1404 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David and Karen Dorton, of Atlanta, for $1,675,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,495,000 in 2018.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Southpointe Shores: David Peter Pascht and Karen and Frederick Pascht, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1754 Sandalwood Drive to Henry Hernandez Miyares and Peggy Buchert Miyares, of Potomac, Md., for $2.55 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2015. PALMER RANCH Deer Creek: Darla Glantz, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., sold the home at 8359 Cypress Hollow Drive to Anna Mae Schwartz, trustee, of Honolulu, Hawaii, for $780,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2015. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club: Edward and Eileen Bradbury, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 250 Keel Way to Patrick Paglen, trustee, of Osprey, for $779,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2006. NOKOMIS Laurel Hollow: Thomas and Marcia Auth sold their Unit 75 condominium at 203 Laurel Hollwo Drive to Laura Lee Willis and James and Carolyn Willis, of Nokomis, for $315,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,745 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,000 in 1987.

Orange Blossom Tower

AMI Assets LLC sold the Unit 7 condominium at 1330 Main St. to Michael Kneeland and Roxzene Hunter, of Sarasota, for $1,655,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.55 million in 2017.

The Residences

Stacy Terris and Poppy Spencer, trustees, of Milwaukee, Wis., sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to David Pettinato, of Tampa, for $1.54 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,567 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2012.

Tocobaga Bay

Cheryl McKenzie, of Dallas, sold the home at 1088 Tocobaga Lane to Joseph Mattioli III and Teresa Weber, of Southlake, Texas, for $1,425,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,384 square feet of living area.

Hansen

Merrill and Ellen Roth sold their home at 1332 Quail Drive to Schascle Charles Yochim II and Amanda Beth Vincent, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,464 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,425,000 in 2004.

Poinsettia Park

Carl and Donna Guarino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1935 Magnolia St. to Amy and Richard Schwartz, of Sarasota, for $1.23 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,351 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.12 million in 2019.

Cherokee Park

Richard and Amy Buck, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1585 South Drive to Raymond Joseph Polito and Donna Simoneau Polito, of Sarasota, for $1,116,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,530 square feet of living area. It sold for $949,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1108 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Anthony and Carol Measham, of Sarasota, for $867,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2000.

Harbor Acres

Stanley Ruby, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1740 S. Orange Ave. to John Holcomb Jr., of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

Isabelle Marie Andree Starn, trustee, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., sold the Unit 1108 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Lenore Trelman, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2015.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Jo Nicewicz Carville, trustee, of Bolton, Mass., sold the home at 8164 Gabanna Drive to Leon and Belva Horn, of Winona Lake, Ind., for $735,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $734,000 in 2015.

Hartsdale

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 1826 Boyce St. to Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,900 in 2001.

The Condominium on the Bay

Teresa Ostos, trustee, of Clearwater, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Darrel Reece and John Reece, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 1993.

Ann English, Laura Zmijeski and Helen English, Personal Representatives, sold the Unit 216 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Daryl Page and Erica Page, trustees, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area.

Owens Burn’s

Richard Scott Miswald, of Milwaukee, sold his home at 527 Madison Court to William Mark Heinz and Lynn Heinz, of Freeport, Maine, for $635,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2009.

Renaissance

Carpenters Grove LLC sold the Unit 819 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Harry and Molly Kramer, of Princeton Junction, N.J., for $619,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2006.

Phillippi Gardens

Herman Brame, of Taylorsville, Ga., William Brame, of Nokomis, Edward Brame, of Englewood, and Terry Brame, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5595 Merrima Drive to Kenneth Lee Hamel, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,732 square feet of living area. It sold for $124,900 in 1982.

Phillippi Landings

Vincent MacDonald sold the Unit 501 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Felice Rosenthal, trustee, of Memphis, Tenn., for $555,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2011.

Sunset Towers

Dianne Barker and Gloria Lundy sold their Unit 602 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Natalie Best, of Chatham, Mass., for $510,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,000 in 1989.

Coral Cove

David and Jacqueline Rak sold their home at 7337 Starfish Drive to Jordon and Brittany Norwood, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Graham Heights

Abner and Marie Louissaint, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1110 Osprey Ave. to Jason and Erjona Routhier, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,821 square feet of living area. It sold for $371,000 in 2012.

McClellan Park

Lisa Theiler Bell and Hans Theiler Jr., trustees, of Boise, Idaho, sold two properties at 2333 Mietaw Drive to Adele Harley Childers, of Sarasota, for $475,000. The first was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 879 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 506 square feet of living area. They sold for $235,000 in 2002.

Baywood

Christopher Perrone, of Sarasota, sold his home at 818 Windsor Drive to Sheila Davis-Gallone, trustee, of Miami, for $425,000. Built in 1934, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Nicholas Mandrich Jr., of Sarasota, and Deborah Ann Bolotin, of Grasonville, Md., sold their home at 3847 Kingston Blvd. to Frederick Tod Brown and Robin Lynn Brown, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,333 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2000.

Ragnhild Harendza-Harinxma, trustee, of Richard Jenkins sold the home at 3825 Easton St. to HPA US1 LLC for $380,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2012.

Susan Jackson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4343 Kingston Loop to ARVM 5 LLC for $300,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,000 in 2004.

Tropical Shores

Robin Roach and James Houck, of DeWitt, Mich., sold their home at 1663 Colleen St. to Jennifer and Martin Bauer, of Cincinnati, for $410,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2017.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Thomas Donlon Jr., trustee, of Delavan, Wis., sold the Unit 16 condominium at 4844 Kestral Park Circle to Mary Bennett, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $396,000 in 2014.

Landings South

Henry and Sara Rhodes sold their home at 5365 Landings Blvd. to Mark Steven Thompson and Kathryn Shawn Moren, of Wayzata, Minn., for $380,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2005.

The 101

Sarasota Equity Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 9J condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Hoskin, of Austin, Texas, for $375,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 963 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,000 in 2011.

Central Park

Judith Summers, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 825 Osprey Ave. to Charmyn Kirton, of Sarasota, for $367,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $98,000 in 1997.

Pine Shores Estates

Gary and Stacey Howle sold their home at 1830 Hazelwood St. to Jay and Michelle Barbour, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2006.

South Gate Manor

Bougainvillea LLC sold the home at 3349 Bougainvillea St. to Ben Tschirgi and Nora Jane Long, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 1994.

Bellevue Terrace

Ross Holbrook sold the home at 3175 Novus St. to Jesus Maria Martinez Nino and Julio Cesar Anguiano Alba, of Sarasota, for $336,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,234 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,900 in 2017.

Enos Yoder, of Kalona, Iowa, sold his home at 3140 Bay St. to Matthew Esh and Reuben Esh, of Narvon, Pa., for $283,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $174,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate Woods

Ryeva Properties LLC sold the home at 7202 Bounty Drive to Cecilia Rios, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $329,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 2011.

Adam and Michele Cuffaro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2519 Cardwell Way to Frederick and Linda Ebhardt, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $393,000 in July.

Rustic Lodge

Philip and Brenda Zofrea, trustees, sold the home at 2433 Floyd St. to Twentynine Investment LLC for $305,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2008.

Tamiami Terrace

My Ha Kim Vo, of Sarasota, and My Phuong Kim Vo, of Parrish, sold their home at 2223 Florinda St. to Alexander and Kristina Khersonski, of British Columbia, Canada, for $289,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Greenbriar Homes

Johnny and Brenda Rodriguez, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 2856 Novus St. to Mary Sonia DeJesus and Jorge Oquendo, of Sarasota, for $283,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,000 in 2017.

Indian Beach Estates

Lori Schotman, of Linville, N.C., sold her home at 5212 Stevens Drive to Thai Noury and Jennifer Nadine Noury, of Navarre, for $280,000. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $99,900 in 2011.

Patricia Manor

Dan West, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2839 Sequoia Lane to Ashley Palasz, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $30,500 in 1975.

South Gate

Orchid Property Group LLC sold the home at 2156 Orchid St. to Ryan VanHall, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2018.

Kenilworth

Jeffrey and Jan Stilley sold their home at 327 Briggs Ave. to John Byron Eddy and Rosetta Eddy, of Sarasota, for $266,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,567 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,900 in 2015.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Beacon Property Partners LLC sold the home at 2131 Outer Drive to Deanna and Chad Block, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in July.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island Shores

Ian Tinsley Frost and Sheena Sandra Frost, of W. Yorkshire, England, sold their home at 894 Freeling Drive to SLAPEDJACK LLC for $2,226,000. Built in 1959, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,621 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2007.

Boca Siesta Bayside

D. Michael Harding, of Indianapolis, sold his Unit 3 condominium at 5923 Midnight Pass Road to Andrew Cotterman, of Powell, for $2.1 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 3,833 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2016.

Riegel’s Landing

Richard and Jessica Fields, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5823 Riegels Harbor Drive to Oyster Bay Property Investors LLC for $1,535,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 1997.

Sara Sands

Henry and Christine Franey, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 5060 Higel Ave. to Charles and Molly King, of Lake Forest, Ill., for $1,445,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2015.

Lesleigh Redavid and Ryan Tata Fincher, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5146 Sandy Beach Ave. to Daniel and Yesenia Garrido, of Siesta Key, for $1.26 million. Built in 1967, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 2,973 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2013.

Midnight Pass Rentals LLC sold the home at 5047 Windward Ave. to Scott Smith, of Sarasota, for $935,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2010.

Siesta’s Bayside

VRM LLC sold the home at 611 Tremont St. to Edward and Kathleen Hutchinson, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.45 million in 2013.

VRM LLC sold the home at 607 Tremont St. to Edward and Kathleen Hutchinson, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 769 square feet of living area.

Midnight Pass Road

Kazem and Fatemeh Golshan, trustees, sold the home at 8419 Midnight Pass Road to Marina Safronova-Chertkov, of Sarasota, for $1,095,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2012.

Cedars of Siesta Key

Simon and Janet Braun, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7810 Midnight Pass Road to Kira Lee Orsag, of New York City, for $950,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,401 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Beach

Paul and Kathleen Mastropieri, of Ocean City, N.J., sold their home at 5307 Avenida Del Mare to Thomas Bela Modly and Robyn Payne Modly, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,082 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2006.

The Terrace East

MDB Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Cheryl Gannon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $608,000 in 2015.

Our House at the Beach

REDEEMER 201 LLC sold the Unit A-301 condominium at 1001 Beach Road to Gregory and Jamie Taylor, of S. Lebanon, Ohio, for $665,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2014.

Siesta Beach

Saramar II LLC sold the home at 5151 Saint Albans Ave. to Michael Hyland and Ashley Feasley, of Chevy Chase, Md., for $630,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2009.

Seashell

Nibawauka Properties LLC sold the Unit 303 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Aces Four Inc. for $600,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2016.

Crescent Royale

Samuel Soriero, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 211 condominium at 797 Beach Road to Keetag LLC for $570,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2015.

Marteve Williamson, of Bourne, Mass., sold her Unit 212 condominium at 757 Beach Road to Guy and Joyce Moriarty, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,181 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1997.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Steven and Meg Wittmer sold their Unit 304 condominium at 5912 Midnight Pass Road to Antroman Group LLC for $555,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $523,000 in 2004.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Brian Hogue and Susan Gill, of Fenton, Mich., sold their Unit N-23 condominium at 5964 Midnight Pass Road to George and Patricia Saxon, of Bradenton, for $466,500. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 872 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Jamaica Royale

John McGarry, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 47 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Sharon Cirillo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2011.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Katherine Mann and David Janos, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH09 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Roger and Maria Kaczmarek, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2015.

La Siesta

Donna Reid Realty LLC sold the Unit 310 condominium at 925 Beach Road to E&J Property Management of Central Ohio LLC for $380,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Bay Tree Club

Philip and Joan Brown sold their Unit 104 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Richard Harry Gavigan Jr. and Joan Ellen Gavigan, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Jerrold and Sharon Schoenholtz, of Pasadena, Calif., sold their home at 8512 Woodbriar Drive to Paul and Michelle Kleinman, of Sarasota, for $718,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2016.

Walter and Madelyn Zawislak, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8345 Shadow Pine Way to Alexandra Kehres Allen and Frank Leslie Allen Jr., of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,278 square feet of living area. It sold for $424,000 in 2004.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Nicholas and Lori Cooke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5416 Lago Maggio St. to Jessica Arden Field and William Allan Field and Vicki and Joseph Gladstone, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $631,700 in 2018.

Sandhill Preserve

Matthew and Gretchen Jasnich, trustees, sold the home at 11085 Sandhill Preserve Drive to John Paul Heggie and Jacqualine Sue Heggie, trustees, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $574,500 in 2016.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

William Kiehnle and Joyce Hope De Gregorio, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 8992 Wembley Court to David Delaro and Julia Hoffend, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,929 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2000.

Villa D’Este

John and Livya Hament, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7336 Villa D’Este Drive to Carolyn Rummel, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2009.

La Vista

Sandra Sucher, trustee, sold the home at 7685 Calle Facil to Tara Ricci, of Sarasota, for $512,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,654 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Kenneth Lynn and Mark Kidd, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4009 Cascina Way to Olu and Charlotte Fabiku, of Sarasota, for $507,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $486,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Gregory Eckelman, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7292 Monarda Drive to Shawn and Desire Durrant, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Robert and Cecilia Chouinard, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5530 Octonia Place to Alan Andrews, of Redding, Conn., for $460,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,900 in 2003.

Debora Bush and Kathryn Callen, trustees, of Noblesville, Ind., sold the home at 5579 Octonia Place to Dennis and Donna Emley, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $422,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Kimberly Heindl, of Ft. Myers, sold her home at 5368 Davini St. to Breanne Gallagher and Danielle Gallagher, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Patricia Thomas sold the home at 8849 Etera Drive to Alexey and Zhanna Ivanov, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,600 in 2002.

B&T Bergamo LLC sold the home at 7920 Bergamo Ave. to Deborah Michalik, of Sarasota, for $252,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,900 in 2004.

Turtle Rock

Dennis and Judith Gries, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5262 Far Oak Circle to Anastasios and Laurie Pietris, of Honolulu, Hawaii, for $440,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $388,800 in 2004.

Stonebrodge

Rosina Pelleymounter, Personal Representative, Alene D’Alesio, Maria and Robert Smith, Anna Decaria and Salvatore Decaria, of Tampa, sold the home at 7523 Ridge Road to Adina Bishop, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,159 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,000 in 2001.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Donald and Mary Meier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5005 Hanging Moss Lane to Richard and Tracy Simmons, of Sarasota, for $372,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $206,000 in 2000.

Hammock Preserve

Maureen Donohue, of Sarasota, sold her home at 12232 Marsh Pointe Road to Richard Anthony Vallejo and Margot Elizabeth Vallejo, of Peoria, Ariz., for $333,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $341,100 in 2017.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

Mark Allen Quire and Tyson Ann Quire, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 4-204 condominium at 5421 Cicerone St. to Steven Gentry and Anne Fondriest Gentry, of Dublin, Ohio, for $297,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in February.

Marbella

Angelina Phillips and Michael Camarda, trustees, of Tallahassee, sold the home at 6785 Paseo Castille to Jing Chen, of Sarasota, for $293,600. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $189,400 in 1990.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Moka Spa 3 LLC sold the home at 8604 Ice Wine St. to Nilva Barbato and Eric Gonzaga Varela, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,500 in 2019.

OSPREY

Pine Ranch East

Steven and Elizabeth Cameron, trustees, of N.W. Kennesaw, Ga., sold the home at 225 Pine Ranch Trail to Christopher Moriarty and Pamela Budz, of Westfield, N.J., for $720,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,844 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Robert Denis Bowerman and Carole Ann Bowerman, of England, sold their home at 620 Crane Prairie Way to Nancy Vickroy, of Osprey, for $635,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area.

B. Wayne Varnadore and Cynthia Webb Varnadore, of Jacksonville Beach, sold their home at 546 Luminary Blvd. to Frank and Kateri Snow, of Osprey, for $547,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2005.

John and Lorie Smyth, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 1332 Thornapple Drive to Hua Zhang and Xueli Gao, of Osprey, for $470,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,167 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2012.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor

David Popko and James Catalina, of Macomb, Mich., sold their Unit JPH condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Lazo Pipovski, of Osprey, for $579,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,214 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,500 in 2006.