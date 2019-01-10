Siesta Key home sells for $3.8 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daniel Williams, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 8585 Midnight Pass Road to William and Amy Largent, of Galena, Ohio, for $3.8 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.450 million in 2011.

SARASOTA

Vue

Donald Friedman and Rhona Wolfe Friedman, of Washington, D.C., sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Stephen and Susan Neumer, of Sarasota, for $2.16 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,926,100 in 2018.

Hudson Pointe Drive

Peter Thompson and Sheela Chapman-Thompson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1640 Hudson Pointe Drive to Carl Caruso, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.95 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,399 square feet of living area.

The Landings

John and Betsy Stevens, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1654 Landings Blvd. to Another Lifetime Holdings LLC, trustee, for $1,625,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2014.

Desota Park

Richard and Pamela Lutenski, of Sonoma, Calif., sold their home at 1810 Wisteria St. to John and Lauren Wohlwend, of Sarasota, for $1.62 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2015.

Michael Burchette, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 1975 Wisteria St. to Elizabeth Farmar, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2018.

Vue

James Doyle Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 1706 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Lawrence and Linda Leventhal, of Sarasota, for $1,535,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area.

Grove Heights

Lana Granzow, trustee, and Ralph Reade, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1939 Grove St. to Scott and Meghan Hansen, of Sarasota, for $1,005,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2015.

Kenilworth Street

Carl March, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1607 Kenilworth St. to Richard and Roberta Jamison, of Sarasota, for $980,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,243 square feet of living area.

Harbor Acres

Richard Ienna, trustee, and Nancy White Ienna, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1534 Harbor Place to 1534 Harbor Place LLC for $920,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $86,500 in 1982.

The Condominium on the Bay

Anthony Borg and Bukurije Kulla, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1906 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael and Carla Blank, of Kansas City, for $890,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2016.

Steven and Susan Gottlieb, of Smithtown, N.Y., sold their Unit 214 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Alan and Gale Devereaux, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2014.

Joan O’Bryan, trustee, of Loudoun, Va., sold the Unit 402 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Martin Towey, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Burns Court Villas

Lynn and Deborah Johnston, of Centerport, N.Y., sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1532 Selby Lane to Rupert and Kathryn Willis, of Sarasota, for $855,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,500 in 2014.

Kenilworth Estates

Jason and Crystal Tedesco, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1710 Kenilworth St. to Brian Wolf and Daniela Sanchez-Wolf, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2013.

Matheny

John McCue, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1414 S. Osprey Ave. to Albert Aretz, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the home at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Stuart Jacobson and Linda Albert, of Sarasota, for $771,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the home at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Carol MacLennan, of Sarasota, for $696,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $633,000 in 2015.

Akin Acres

Paul Welch, Brenda Michel and Carla Luberto, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2036 Bougainvillea St. to Seth and Vicki Naugler, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $504,700 in 2015.

Kentwood Estates

Helen Read sold the home at 1564 Eastbrook Drive to HB Land Holdings LLC for $600,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $46,500 in 1972.

Q

Robert and Lisa Bollinger, of Tipp City, Ohio, sold their home at 212 Cosmopolitan Court to Brenton and Careen Yarnal, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,100 in 2015.

The Landings Treehouse

Raymond and Sylvie Fayad, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 30 condominium at 1497 Landings Lake Drive to Alexander and Margaret Sokoloff, of Dulles, Va., for $515,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2017.

Poinsettia Park

Denise Whitney, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3135 Osprey Ave. to Phuc Pham and Faith Stutzman, of Sarasota, for $464,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2004.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Jay and Valerie Plagge, of Clear Lake, Iowa, sold their home at 5882 Cavano Drive to Lawrence Fisher, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,655 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate East

Margaret Cooper, trustee, sold the home at 3605 Kingston Blvd. to Michael Babarsky and Deborah D’Andrea, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1997.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Michael Skelly and Sylvia Buxton, of Lakeside Park, Ky., sold their home at 3156 Espanola Drive to Muhammed Elec and Mehtap Demirci, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,500 in 2012.

South Gate

Gerald May and Barbara Sassen May, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2236 School Circle to Tracey Fried, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,900 in 2016.

Renaissance

Hans Plangger, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 419 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Bruce Lehman, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,065 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Landings

Thomas Cooke, of Sarasota, Judith Ratcliffe, trustee, of Farmington, Conn., Kyle Vieira, of Marietta, Ga., and Garret Ratcliffe, of Farmington, Conn., sold their Unit 604 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Lana Arnold, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $523,100 in 2006.

Bayview

Ekaterina Iovina, of Austin, Texas, sold her home at 1741 Siesta Drive to Charles Zeine, of Sarasota, for $312,600. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Palm Lakes

Fairhomes Opal Properties LLC sold the home at 3017 Concord St. to Brett MacIntyre and Ali Weston, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,817 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Westlake Estates

Marek Konecny, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5405 Creeping Hammock Drive to Brittany Acevedo, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,000 in 2018.

Florence

Christopher Rozansky, of Naples, sold his home at 5919 Hollywood Blvd. to Johnathan Levi and Kimerli Smiech, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2014.

Flora Villa

Edwin Watson and Olivia Story, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4345 and 4375 Lockwood Ridge Road to John Ross, of Dayton, Ohio, for $275,000. The property at 4345 was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,420 square feet of living area. The property at 4375 was built in 1987, it has one bedroom, one bath and 640 square feet of living area.

Glenwood Park

John and Anna Yaworsky sold their home at 2100 Bay St. to Ryszard Dzyr, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2005.

Pelican Cove

Patricia McArdle, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 141 condominium at 1637 Brookhouse Court to Joel and Phyllis Shabsin, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., for $268,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $86,900 in 1981.

Wildwood Gardens

Properties of Ohio Ltd. sold the home at 1338 S. Brink Ave. to Michael Mast, of Millersburg, Ohio, for $257,500. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2018.

Bellevue Terrace

Bruce and Nancy Roberts, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 3153 Novus Court to Roman Hochstetler, of Apple Creek, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $58,400 in 1984.

Tropical Shores

James Raybon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1743 Livingstone St. to Mark Russo, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,500 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties

M&W Family Trust LLC sold the home at 7245 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Ponder and Julie Ponder, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3 million. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,035,000 in 2016.

Siesta Beach

Natalie and Gary Lawry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4807 Higel Ave. to Bryan and Margaret Davidson, of Tallahassee, for $1,175,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,525,000 in 2005.

John Gordon, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4903 Oxford Drive to My Old Florida LLC for $940,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,982 square feet of living area.

Crescent Arms

Robert and Kathy Rettich, of Germantown, Ohio, sold their Unit 601-S condominium at 6312 Midnight Pass Road to Donald and Elaine Kincaid, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $1.02 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,009 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Dennis Smith and Marie Anne Paquette, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 413 Beach Road to ADJ Texas Property Inc. for $1 million. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,548 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Face The Sun LLC sold the Unit 505 condominium at 5916 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta Key Sands LLC for $879,400. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $805,000 in 2016.

Point O’Rocks Terrace

Deon and Amy Wolff, of Farmington, Minn., sold their home at 1119 Crescent St. to SK-LMC LLC for $872,500. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Whispering Sands

Angela Garraway, of East Sussex, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to William and Rita Hutchins, of Sycamore, Ill., for $775,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,000 in 1991.

Jamaica Royale

Beverly McOuat sold the Unit 706 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Marie-France Bernard and Barbara McOuat, trustees, of Quebec, Canada, for $650,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Didier Chandellier, of Joinville le Pont, France, sold his home at 156 Siesta Drive to Anatoly Loffe, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,953 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2003.

Gulf Haven

Mona Pacilio-Petersen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 31 condominium at 5860 Midnight Pass Road to Cairnduff Investments LLC for $615,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,500 in 1994.

Navarra on the Key

Aldred and Jennifer Clarke, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 5239-A condominium at 5239 Avenida Navarra to Sarasota 5239 LLC for $552,500. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2012.

Tortuga Beach

H. Arthur Williams, trustee, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey and Germaine Fritz, of Milford, Mich., for $445,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1985.

La Siesta

Barbara Johnson, trustee, of Arlington Heights, Ill., sold the Unit 411 condominium at 925 Beach Road to Quartz Beach Properties LLC for $382,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2015.

Gulf and Bay Club

Alyssia and Paul Kapic, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 210 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Malcolm Lazin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5815 Palmer Ranch Parkway to Brad and Catherine Watson, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,108 square feet of living area.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5408 Lago Maggio St. to Gerald and Sheila Bruce, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,051 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

William and Christine Hertz sold their home at 5574 Carmona Place to Max Streibel and Patricia Streibel, trustees, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2002.

Villa Fiore

Five Properties Ltd. sold the home at 8053 Via Fiore to Joan and Paul Waechter, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 1991.

Isles of Sarasota

Kenneth and Kathleen Junkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5627 Fossano Drive to Robin and Vincent Addesa, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,500 in 2013.

David and Mary Fernandez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5995 Benevento Drive to Arthur and Linda Scottow, of Haymarket, Va., for $336,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,600 in 2006.

Turtle Rock

Robert and Ielnia Johnson, of Alexandria, Va., sold their home at 5106 Redbriar Court to Leo and Linda Brown, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2015.

William Doody, trustee, sold the home at 8191 Nice Way to Janette Harris, of Sarasota, for $342,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2012.

The Hamptons

Lewis and Leslie Levine, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5271 Highbury Circle to John Viqueira, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,646 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,200 in 2000.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Daniel and Janet Ceccarelli, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 2308 condominium at 4504 Cinnamon Drive to Jerry and Lisa Kroshus, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,900 in 2005.

OSPREY

Willowbend

Edward and Elizabeth Jesella, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 1330 Thornapple Drive to Robert and Lynda Kurek, of Forked River, N.J., for $528,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,900 in 2009.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Dockside Marine at Osprey LLC sold the Unit D2 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Matthew Lineberger, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2007.

Sorrento Shores

Debra Jo Brantingham, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 206 Sorrento Drive to Joy Sky LLC for $404,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2008.

Rivendell

William Brannon, of Osprey, sold his home at 536 Meadow Sweet Circle to Mary Pritchard, of Nokomis, for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,500 in 2001.

Towns-End Shores

Raymond Melinder, of S. Haven, Mich., sold his home at 303 Shoreland Drive to Nicholas and Mary Lloyd, of Osprey, for $299,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area.

Bay Street Village

Cecil and Catherine Hicks sold their Unit 102 condominium at 124 Revolution Way to Joerg and Susan Pohlmann, of Nokomis, for $277,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,500 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Kevin and Carla Onofrio, of Okatie, S.C., sold their home at 1066 Ruisdael Circle to Larry VanderWal, trustee, of Nokomis, for $965,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,527 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 in 2014.

Blackburn Ridge

Joan Laurence, of Nokomis, sold her home at 4985 Topsail Drive to James Bartley and Margarita Genyte-Bartley, of Columbus, Ohio, for $610,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $579,200 in 2015.

Calusa Lakes

James Stokley, trustees, and Patricia Stokley, of Lexington, Ky., sold the home at 2090 Sandhill Lane to Robert and Kim Barnes, of Nokomis, for $445,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,000 in 2000.

Joan Lee Hofelich, of Brandon, sold the home at 2126 Timucua Trail to Martin and Joyce Guilfoy, of Nokomis, for $260,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,138 square feet of living area.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Jerry and Marcia Curtiss, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2291 Harrier Way to Jeannine and Richard Ross, of Nokomis, for $325,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It

Havana Heights

Karen Sweat, of Osprey, sold her home at 408 Islamorada Drive to Kristina Navickis and Mindaugas Navickis, of Osprey, for $325,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2012.

Sorrento Woods

Deborah Graves, Personal Representative, Michael Piekarz and Timothy Piekarz, of Osprey, sold the home at 1498 Vermeer Drive to Samuel and Rebecca Jackson, of Nokomis, for $276,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 1986.