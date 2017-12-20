A new sand sculpture and flagpole at Beach Access 2 on Siesta Key is a salute to veterans from the organization Reopen Beach Road.

Brian Wigglesworth, creator of the Siesta Key Crystal Classic, built the sculpture over the Dec. 16 weekend at Avenida Messina and Beach Road. Originally, the sculpture was supposed to depict U.S. Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima, but plans changed when the half-finished work was destroyed overnight.

“We quickly built up an eagle with what was left of the pile,” Wigglesworth said, and the sculpture is still standing days later at the pier. The sand sculpture includes the inscription: “RBR salutes our veterans.”

Mike Cosentino, president of Reopen Beach Road, said he wanted to put up the sculpture to thank veterans for protecting “our right to question the government’s illegal actions.”

“It is their sacrifice that protects our freedom of speech, so I want to honor them,” he said.

Reopen Beach Road is an organization dedicated to reversing the county’s decision to abandon its stake in a 370-foot portion of Beach Road in May 2016. The deal gave ownership to three property owners, who in turn gave the county a perpetual easement to preserve pedestrian beach access.

Cosentino sued the county, alleging a violation of its long-term comprehensive plan. In its motion for a summary judgment, the county wrote: “Cosentino lacks standing to challenge the coastal setback variance, and cannot demonstrate inconsistency with the Comprehensive Plan.”

A few months later, a judge dismissed the case.

Now, Cosentino is using the Reopen Beach Road organization to get signatures to put two charter amendments on the next ballot: the first would prevent the county from selling parks or preserves that border a beach or waterway, and the second would reverse the county’s decision to vacate the property.

“I’m simultaneously trying to salute our veterans, trying to get the county to follow the law and do the right thing from an economic point of view,” said Cosentino, who maintains that increasing access to the beach is good for the area’s economy.

A ceremony was held Dec. 17 to dedicate the sculpture and 22-foot flagpole.