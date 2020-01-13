Siesta Key condo sells for $4.57 million

A condominium in Halcyon Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 6100 MPR LLC sold the Unit 401 condominium at 6100 Midnight Pass Road to Salvatore and Francoyse Fratino, of Quebec, Canada, for $4,576,700. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,525 square feet of living area.

Top sales SARASOTA W.L. Neubauer: David Hagelstein, trustee, sold two properties at 4311 Bay Shore Road to Stephen and Jill Bell, of Sarasota, for $3.27 million. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,177 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 856 square feet of living area. They sold for $2,472,500 in 2005. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: JPMorgan Chase Bank sold the home at 3900 Losillias Drive to Charles and Maria Gordon, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,259 square feet of living area. It previusly sold for $3 million in 2005. OSPREY Meridian at the Oaks Preserve: 1156284 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit 804 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Suzanne Taylor, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $870,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $910,000 in 2004. NOKOMIS Mission Valley Estates: Michael and Jacqueline Bliss, of Nokomis, sold their home at 940 Trotter St. to Edward and Joann Kinter, of Nokomis, for $490,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,150 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

The Phoenix

Bruce and Anne Shackman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 136 Golden Gate Point to Franklyn and Dale Gorell, of Sarasota, for $2,295,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,725,000 in 2007.

Aqualane Estates

Phyllis Dorricott, trustee, of Los Altos, Calif., sold the home at 1400 Ridgewood Lane to Jeffrey Dorricott, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,198 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2012.

Harms-Natherson

Eric Aull and Susan Aull Sorenson, trustees, sold the home at 1601 Stella Drive to Matthew Ryan, of Wellington, for $1.64 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,987 square feet of living area.

Southpointe Shores

Regina Robinson and Harold Davis Jr., trustees, of Cape Canaveral, sold the home at 1811 Southpointe Drive to Justin and Robin Durfee, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 1994.

Bay View Heights Addition

Susan Wojcik, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 1670 Bayview Drive to Kenneth Duncan, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,763 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2019.

The Osprey Avenue

Mikeal’An O’Keefe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 612 Ohio Place to Nolan and Dana Schmelzer, of Sarasota, for $873,400. Built in 1923, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,600 in 2011.

Sapphire Shores

Patrick and Antoinette McTernan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5048 Brywill Circle to William Mershon and Paula Tietjen, of Sarasota, for $845,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2010.

Weber

Thomas Knieriem sold his home at 2000 Alameda Ave. to PFI Real Estate LLC for $840,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2018.

Harbor House South

Jan Pitchford, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 400 Golden Gate Point to Vincent Ebbecke and Joan Toborowsky, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2016.

Burns Court Villas

Donald DeWitt, trustee, of Englewood, sold the Unit 7 condominium at 1548 Selby Lane to Susan Master, trustee, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2008.

Bay Point Apartments

Christopher and Nancy Winship, of Cambridge, Mass., sold their Unit 21 condominium at 350 Golden Gate Point to Joseph and Rory Matejka, of Bay Village, Ohio, for $710,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2012.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1011 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Burton and Suzanne Bogel, of Sarasota, for $696,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $696,000 in 2018.

The Landings

Wayne and Murielle Blake, of Boca Raton, sold their home at 4672 Pine Harrier Drive to John Robenalt, trustee, of Sarasota, for $683,600. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Kentwood Estates

Martha Brown, trustee, of Manchester, Mass., sold the home at 1555 Eastbrook Drive to Nancy Brown, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2003.

Poinsettia Park

Andrea Couture, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1919 Orchid St. to John and Maria Sokol, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,371 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Pelican Cove

Abraham and Shari Beth Hatem sold their Unit 121 condominium at 1617 Bayhouse Court to Joel and Marsha Handel, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2007.

Constance Johnson, trustee, sold the Unit 184 condominium at 1515 Pelican Point Drive to Thomas Earwood and Amy Radford Earwood, of Lake Leelanau, Mich., for $350,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $151,500 in 1994.

Suzanne Wernicke, trustee, sold the Unit 138-A condominium at 1629 Pelican Cove Road to CRAIGMOOR Enterprises LLC for $250,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1998.

Grove Lawn

Lori Hellstrom, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2084 Clematis St. to Thomas Harrison and Cynthia Gillespie-Harrison, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $121,400 in 2013.

Ringling Boulevard

Spirit 16 of Srq LLC sold the home at 2323 E. Main St. to Steven Capone, of Billerica, Mass., for $500,000. Built in 1947, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Donat and Svetlana Stern, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8267 Varenna Drive to Lucrezia and Francesco Lindia, of Greenwich, Conn., for $478,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It sold for $474,000 in 2018.

Regency House

JMM-1 Realty LLC, JMM-2 Realty LLC and JMM-3 Realty LLC sold the Unit 1104 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Stefan, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2004.

Elizabeth Schmitt, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 907 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Giancarlo and Nancy Balestra, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2013.

Riverwood Estates

Austin Garcia-Cooper, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 4711 Placid Circle to Mikeal’an O’Keefe, trustee, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,153 square feet of living area. It sold for $128,500 in 1992.

Marina View

Wells Fargo Bank sold the Unit 42 condominium at 660 Golden Gate Point to Timothy Christensen, of Racine, Wis., for $442,100. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1998.

Schooner Bay

Jerry and Debra McElroy, of Huber Heights, Ohio, sold their Unit 6628 condominium at 6628 Schooner Bay Circle to Brett and Laura Stueve, of Dayton, Ohio, for $430,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2015.

Rivo at Ringling

David and Joan Gilomen, trustees, of Venice, sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Carl Burmeister, Penelope Burmeister and Todd Burmeister, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $521,700 in 2006.

One Watergate

Michael Edwards, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 3E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Donnellan, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2012.

Phillippi Landings

Daniel Salvatore sold his Unit 302 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Richard and Stacy Fontana, of Orange, Conn., for $375,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Huntington Pointe

Nadhi Laowatdhanasapya and Kamontip Phunratanamala, of Bellevue, Wash., sold their home at 8851 Havenridge Drive to Vladimir Hristov Batchev, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Rio Vista

Michael Sweitzer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2939 Arlington St. to Jamie and Julie McDaniel, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Paul and Margaret Rosthauser sold their home at 7448 Blaine Way to Marina Vastag, of Sarasota, for $369,900. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,967 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 2018.

William Wooden, of Sarasota, and Amy Jarvis, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, sold their home at 2932 Captiva Drive to Kelly Lynne Holihan, of Sarasota, and Derek and Nicole Stevens, of Breinigsville, Pa., for $294,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,501 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2004.

John Ferrari Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2437 Cass St. to Renee Hale, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Pines

Anatoly Ioffe, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., sold the home at 2295 Pine View Circle to Peter Misinkavitch and Dawn Andrews, of Sarasota, for $367,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2015.

South Gate

David and Bonnie Dennis, of Boynton Beach, sold their home at 2708 Bigelow Drive to Karen Bauer, of Sarasota, for $349,900. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2010.

Donna Galberaith, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2511 Alpine Ave. to Kelly Andrus, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,601 square feet of living area.

Bayview Homes

Kenneth and Marcia Myers sold their Unit 303 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to John and Janice Padden, of New London, N.H., for $347,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2006.

Theodore Nusbaum, Nancy Ann Locke and David Nusbaum, trustees, of Barrington, Ill., sold the Unit 205 condominium at 5400 Eagles Point Circle to Robert and Jane De Fillippi, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,900 in 1990.

Coral Cove

Gina and Lindsay Turner, of Land O Lakes, sold their home at 7361 Starfish Drive to Jonathan and Arielle Middleton, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,500 in 2017.

Ringling Park

Coral Green Homes LLC sold the home at 2478 Davis Blvd. to Leigh Holt, trustee, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2019.

Homelands Development

Michael and Darlene Warm, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2266 Clematis St. to Casa CoNa LLC for $319,300. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,178 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,500 in 2018.

Broadway Promenade

William and Sherri Carney, of Sioux City, S.D., sold their Unit 1405 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Keith Vink and Julie O Wilson, of Slingerlands, N.Y., for $308,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2012.

Pinecraft

Robert Eby, of Lititz, Pa., sold the home at 1325 Miller Ave. to Ervin Chupp and Sarah Chupp, trustees, of Shipshewana, Ind., for $295,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 730 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2019.

Towles

Florida Department of Law Enforcement sold the home at 1974 Adams Lane to Washington-Adams Properties LLC for $295,000. Built in 1920, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 760 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate East

Robin Lomelo, of Punta Gorda, sold his home at 3839 Kingston Blvd. to Kristie Lomelo and Andrew Neal, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $98,900 in 1985.

GGATE LLC sold the home at 4304 Kingston Loop to Karen Davare, of Sarasota, for $284,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $164,900 in 2012.

Greenwich

Michael and Kendra Zimmerman, of Lancaster, Pa., sold their home at 2225 Wisteria St. to Cho Mya Mon Win and Chih Ming Huang, of Sebring, for $280,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2012.

Corwood Park

John and Nancy Hartung, of Sarasota, sold their home at 625 Corwood Drive to David Coone and Elizabeth Regina, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $76,000 in 1992.

Palmer’s

Robert Wright, of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Cara Wright, of Oakland, Calif., sold their home at 2641 Hyde Park St. to Harvey and Mary Kirsten Miller, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,622 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,000 in 2011.

Gulf Gate

Audrey Laue, trustee, of Bradenton, sold her home at 2709 Safe Harbor Drive to Tamara Beckel and Crystal Beckel, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $73,500 in 1989.

Robert Last and Chris Johnson, of Lexington, S.C., sold their home at 2443 Bispham Road to Elena Kirschen, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,000 in 2016.

Harbor Oaks

Joan Jessogne, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2104 Palm Terrace to Ricardo Haedo, of Hackensack, N.J., for $270,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 1988.

Sun Haven

Skyway Investment Realty LLC sold the home at 5714 Bronx Ave. to Trans Am SFE II LLC for $260,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2019.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key

Barry and Trudy Silverstein, of Portland, Ore., sold two properties at 8501 Midnight Pass Road to William and Crystal Lahners, of Sarasota, for $3,125,000. The first property was built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,273 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,444 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.9 million in 1995.

Gulf and Bay Club

Karen Pridgen, of N. Port, sold her Unit 401 condominium at 5740 Midnight Pass Road to Linda Healy, trustee, of Northford, Conn., for $1,425,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2013.

Wolfang Zenker, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Elizabeth Grochynski, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $189,000 in 1985.

Windward Passage

Richard and Francine Hansen, of The Villages, sold their Unit E-4 condominium at 4708 Ocean Blvd. to Thomas and Mary Helmstetter, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,277 square feet of living area. It sold for $945,000 in 2014.

Siesta Beach

R. Wyman and Elizabeth Moss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5178 Oakmont Place to Mary Amos-King, of Sarasota, for $1,125,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,755 square feet of living area.

Midnight Cove

Julia Neumann, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 220 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to Jerry McColough and Mary McColough, trustees, of Toledo, Ohio, and Robert and Brittney Herman, of Noblesville, Ind., for $1.1 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 1981.

Siesta’s Bayside

Donnie and Elizabeth McLean, trustees, sold the home at 800 Siesta Key Circle to William Krueger, of Tampa, for $1 million. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,000 in 1995.

Point O’Rocks Terrace Addition

Deaon Wolff and Amy Wolff sold their home at 1127 Crescent St. to Gray Luxury Collection LLC for $940,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,280 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2012.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Carolyn Bierman, trustee, sold the Unit 109 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin Carr, trustee, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,000 in 1979.

Midnight Cove Bay Side

Charles and Mary Morgan and Gary and Helen Master, of Westlake, Ohio, sold their Unit 810 condominium at 6370 Midnight Cove Road to Kevin Kane and Lois Rae Kane, trustees, of Califon, N.J., for $686,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1994.

Sarasota Beach

Sharon Cosimano sold the home at 99 Island Circle to Phillip Perkins and Jill Perkins, trustees, of Holland, Mich., for $600,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,000 in 2010.

Turtle Bay

Kenneth and Alicia Thomas, of New York City, sold their Unit 202-A condominium at 8701 Midnight Pass Road to Manfried and Anita Grams, of Benton Harbor, Mich., for $595,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2015.

Seashell

Richard and Deborah Bailey, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Cheryl Hill and Edward Vickers, of Cincinnati, for $565,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1990.

El Presidente

Todd and Diane Anderson, of Collinsville, Ill., sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Jon Goebel, of Palm Beach Gardens, for $560,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2016.

Whispering Sands

Dennis Bontrager, of Sarasota, sold his Unit V-17 condominium at 124 Whispering Sands Circle to Timothy and Amy Aylor, of Ponte Vedra Beach, for $439,900. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Beach Way Apartments

John Ford and Alice Casey, of Tarrytown, N.Y., sold their Unit I-1 condominium at 5600 Beach Way Drive to SPE #104 LLC for $381,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2010.

La Siesta

James Miles, of Nashua, N.H., and Kathleen Miles, of Hampton, N.H., trustees, sold the Unit 318 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Our Management Group LLC for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,500 in 1986.

White Sands Village

H. Gene Barry, trustee, of Bay Village, Ohio, sold the Unit 411 condominium at 5665 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Mary Holtman, of Siesta Key, for $356,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12029 Trails Reserve Court to Robert Ross and Diane Ross, trustees, of Sarasota, for $969,100. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,493 square feet of living area.

Silver Oak

Enid Wildman, trustee, and Jerome Wildman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8851 Bloomfield Blvd. to Lawrence White and Maureen White, trustees, of Boynton Beach, for $879,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,537 square feet of living area. It sold for $591,200 in 2002.

Prestancia

Marlene and John Franz, trustees, sold the home at 4205 Boca Pointe Drive to James Dewey, trustee, of Osprey, for $850,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,461 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 1998.

Villagewalk

Michael and Teresa Fitzgerald, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5545 Novara Place to Frederick and Mary Stolly, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.

Carol Lamborn and Robert Veazie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8616 Dolce Lane to Anne Furr Kay and Rudy Kays, trustees, of Mason, Ohio, for $538,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $541,000 in 2015.

Terry and Tammy Smith, of Louisville, Ky., sold their home at 5881 Girona Place to Loren Theodore and Roberta Theodore, trustees, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,700 in 2003.

Gerald and Christine Evens, of N. Port, sold their home at 7790 Camminare Drive to Subhadra and Mahendra Lal, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,500 in 2019.

Villa Fiore

Robert and Mary Sidman sold their home at 8029 Via Fiore to John and Paula Lawlor, of Sarasota, for $549,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,698 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2008.

Villa D’Este

Janet Hyman, trustee, and Elan Hertzler sod the home at 7295 Villa D’Este Drive to Donald Werner and Martha Talley, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 1996.

Wellington Chase

Menashe and Debra Reuvenny, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6267 Buckingham St. to Steven Griffen and Joan Griffen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,681 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2010.

Isles of Sarasota

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 11802 Fiore Lane to Chester Cochran and Marilyn Kirkland, of Sarasota, for $307,700. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,300 in 2006.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

James Bell and Helen Bell, trustees, of N. Macomb, Mich., sold the home at 9577 Forest Hills Circle to William and Catherine Cave, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,600 in 1998.

OSPREY

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-205 condominium at 260 Hidden Bay Drive to David and Antonia Wood, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A-202 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Brian and Mary Rose Callahan, of Osprey, for $492,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Woodlands

Heidi Ann Webber, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1087 Hoover Circle to Aaron and Kari Andrews, of Nokomis, for $435,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,500 in 2018.

Mission Estates

Benjamin and Lauren Brannon, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2117 Sonoma Drive E. to Daniel and Wendy Walsh, of Nokomis, for $435,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 2017.

Bayshore Road

Lillian Palmiere, of Denver, sold the home at 2600 Bayshore Road to Stacy and Jonathan Podplesky, of Nokomis, for $435,000. Built in 1985 it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,964 square feet of living area.

Bryan

Bruce and Alina Costello, of San Marcos, Calif., sold their home at 925 Dartmoor Circle to Benjamin and Lauren Brannon, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1984 it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,919 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2018.

Sorrento East

Donal Bahrenburg and Penelope Nichols, of Nokomis, sold their home at 413 Signorelli Drive to John and Sharon Gregor, of Nokomis, for $399,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Jonathan and Stacy Podplesky, of Nokomis, sold their home at 227 Monte Drive to Mark and Hillarey Kleeb, of Nokomis, for $395,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Laurel Villa

Julia Cimmet, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 200 Margaret Drive to Blake and Jordan Smetts, of Nokomis, for $375,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $56,000 in 1982.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

David and Barbara Van Nortwick, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2320 Harrier Way to Mark Perius and Julie Kosobucki Perius, of Nokomis, for $308,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2002.

Laurel Hollow

Brian and Vita Cremin sold their Unit 77 condominium at 211 Laurel Hollow Drive to Robert and Carol Phillippe, of Nokomis, for $302,700. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $119,100 in 1987.