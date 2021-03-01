Siesta Key Beach drops in ratings

After several years at the top of the TripAdvisor Top 25 Beaches list, Siesta Key Beach dropped in the newest rankings all the way out of the top 10.

Siesta Beach, which received the No. 1 ranking in the U.S. for 2020, fell this year to No. 17 in the travel company’s rankings of the country’s best beaches.

Siesta Key was one of eight Florida beaches to crack the top 25, with St. Pete Beach claiming the No. 1 spot.

“Soft white sand, a gentle breeze, and the Gulf of Mexico. Enough said. There aren’t many shells to step on (thank goodness) which only adds to the allure,” the site says of the beach.

The awards are calculated based on the platform’s reviews, ratings and saves in the year previous. Beaches are one of many categories, including restaurants, hotels, attractions and emerging destinations.

The No. 17 listing is a demotion for the beach, which has consistently ranked in the site’s top 10 since 2015.

Last year, the beach also ranked No. 11 in the world rankings. This year it didn’t even make the list.